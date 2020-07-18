Sorrow is not an adequate word to describe the way that I am sure all of us feel about the untimely death of Patricia Alatorre. The feeling and knowledge of the details that led to her untimely passing and aftermath of this knowledge has left everyone I have spoken to about the subject feeling empty and upset by the state of perversion that this world is in.
Although we will never know why this occurred, there is no question that something like this may unfortunately happen to another innocent soul as we know that “what has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9). This knowledge is something that leaves me in a state of anguish as I think of the children and other innocent lives that have been ceased or permanently altered due to someone else’s perverted desires.
To say that my heart goes out to the family is an understatement, as there is nothing that can be said that can make the pain or the severity of their loss cease. Fear, pain and confusion is something that most adults have a hard time coping with, and it is hard to imagine the thoughts that had crossed her mind by the betrayal of a man she trusted. With all my being, I wish that there was a way to prevent this from happening again; however, as we all know, there is no amount of protection, education or even hope that can cease evil from continuing to pervert the lives of those who try to bring light into this world.
It has helped me to believe that she was a light that had shined so bright that this world did not deserve her. Similarly, I would like to believe that all individuals who are touched by abuse understand that they were not at fault for the indiscretions of others. Despite how much the world tries to shame and silence those individuals, I hope that they continue to speak, and if they are unable to tell their stories, I can only hope that their truth is one day revealed in a manner that is respectful to the survivor. In spite of all the injustice that occurs, I hope that those hurt do not lose their light. Although their perpetrator may have tried to take that from them, it will always permanently be within them and their memory.
Despite the sadness that her loss has brought, it is imperative that we never forget all the survivors who have been lost, stunted or traumatized due to violence. Nonetheless, we will always mourn those who were lost due to violence; however, we will always continue to fight on the behalf of those who were brave enough to voice their truth and those who are not yet able to tell their stories.
To the family, friends and loved ones of those who have lost or have seen the damage of those that they care about due to violence, know that we stand with you in your sorrow. To the survivors of violence, know that you are heard, loved and respected. Until, we heal the hurt that has been inflicted, know that the fight for you will never be ceased.
Tianna Leon is a Bakersfield native and an amateur writer.