A Bakersfield running legend passed last week: Stan Ingram.
Coach Ingram coached cross country and track at North High School for more than 30 years. This man's life and legacy must be noted because his life and career can help guide us into a better future.
No matter what runner you talk to from what decade, all of Ingram's runners remember him with love and admiration. Many of us have commented that we would not be alive today without his influence — and we would definitely not be the same people.
Ingram was a quiet, yet confident man from Kansas who led by example. He was my first role model for health and wellness, which ended up being my career. He taught me how to run from the fundamentals to race strategy. Ingram carried a solid muscular carriage and would often do the training runs with the girls never leaving them far away from the safety of his protection.
While Coach Ingram produced numerous Bakersfield running legends and many championship teams, first and foremost he was a wonderful person and model citizen — a great American. Many of the best times of our lives were spent running for Ingram and North High. As we went on in life to run casually, run in college or just live our lives, we have so many times reflected upon Ingram's midwestern values he modeled through his coaching and how he lived his life.
His influence on multiple generations beyond those who actually ran under him directly is hard to quantify. Many of the North High alumni runners took this running passion forward to inspire hundreds of other children to become runners and better people. My youngest daughter is a successful distance runner now in her senior year of high school. She would not be running if it wasn't for the wonderful experiences I had with Ingram at North High. It was the Coach Ingram stories over the years that inspired her to try something completely new at age 14, and now it's also changed her life. The legacy lives on generation after generation because of one man's simple desire to coach running with honor, integrity and humility.
In today's age of over-specialization in youth sports, sport scandals, imbalanced coaching and parents and many children being priced out of sports, I can never remember one incident of drama at North High under Ingram. I don't remember anyone turned away because they could not afford to run. There were no angry parents and no scandals. We ran. Hard. We enjoyed the experience. While being successful, we also had lots of fun. We not only became better runners, but better people, parents, grandparents, workers and citizens.
This is the lesson of true youth sports development at the gold standard level. This simple man from Cheney, Kan., set the standard for us to follow. Simple, honest, humble and strong with integrity that endured. Thanks for teaching us to "bow our necks," Coach Ingram, and for loving us all. You will never be forgotten by any of your runners. I'm still running and still grateful for everything you taught us.
Ron Jones is a 1978 graduate of North High School and alumnus of Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.