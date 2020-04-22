They are out there every day, unsung heroes, who pass through our lives almost unnoticed, yet they provide millions of Californians with basic services we need to be safe and enjoy life: water, sanitation, lighting, fire protection, health, parks and recreation – even cemeteries and mosquito abatement. They are the men and women who work for special districts, some large, most small, and many the lifelines for communities with no other service provider.
As most Americans are safely at home, these special district employees continue to serve, putting themselves on the frontline ensuring our safety and well-being during this trying time. State and federal governments have rushed to appropriate much-needed aid for Americans in need, assist cities in unprecedented crisis, boost our health care systems and prop up our economy. Unfortunately, the first three rounds of aid did little to directly assist special districts, their employees and the services they provide to communities in Kern and beyond.
This crisis creates a perfect storm, making our local services more important than ever while depleting the revenues that fund our operations. Amid this storm, special districts must preserve local infrastructure and prepare for the next inevitable disaster. Special districts are meeting this moment, but the outlook is bleak without state and federal partnerships.
Many special districts will turn to financial reserves they have set aside for emergencies. Absent federal help, these reserves will become insufficient to confront the pandemic. A California Special Districts Association poll indicates about one-third of our state’s special districts are planning layoffs while one-quarter report they may be forced to reduce community services.
Here in Kern County, the Rosamond Community Services District provides water, street lighting, sanitation and parks in the unincorporated community. The small district has had to purchase and install computer systems for remote workstations, buy personal protective equipment for essential workers, increase sanitation efforts, split work crews and prepare for worst-case scenarios.
The West Side Cemetery District is taking the same approach for work crews while utilizing hard to get PPE and sanitation products. Due to social distancing, families are asked to keep burial attendance at 10 or less, touching is disallowed and services can be no more than one hour. This only makes coping harder during the loss of a loved-one.
North of the River Recreation and Park District is incurring significant costs to serve the public and will see the greatest impact in loss of revenue. The district has had to cease all programming and cancel all events and contract rental, effectively eliminating any income. These services will need to be restored in the wake of the pandemic to heal the fabric of our community.
Special districts can continue meeting this moment if we have the full support of our congressional representatives. As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Congressman T.J. Cox and their colleagues in Congress negotiate a fourth relief package, we cannot leave out the special districts our families and businesses depend on. Specifically, we ask our federal representatives to:
- Include direct disbursements for all local agencies from the Coronavirus Relief Act, established under the CARES Act. Pass HR 6467, the Coronavirus Communities Relief Act, to provide direct relief to special districts along with other smaller agencies and the communities they serve
- Include local agencies in the COVID-19 payroll tax credit already given to corporations for providing emergency paid sick and family leave; we thank Congressman Cox for leading efforts to meet this need
- Allow districts a seat at the table in discussions as federal, state, and local agencies collaborate to confront the pandemic and rebuild our economy.
Together, with these legislative fixes, we will overcome this emergency, preserve essential community services and prepare for the next crisis. Special districts and their employees serving our communities will continue making a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Kern County residents and millions of Californians.
Joel Bauer is president of CSDA and general manager of West Side Cemetery District in Kern County. Steve Perez is past president of CSDA and general manager of the Rosamond Community Services District. Monya Jameson is the general manager of North of the River Recreation and Park District.