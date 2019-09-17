I am not a physicist and am not thinking of the universe without, rather the universe within.
Before retirement, our lives are in what I call the “thickness,” when the space and time of our lives is filled with our education, family, friends, social life and work. No need, then, to be concerned with how to fill space and time. Our concern, rather, is how to find more space and time for all that churns through our lives.
Then our work ends and suddenly we retire. Monday is no longer the beginning of another week full of obligations, meetings, plans and stuffed calendars. Now, on Mondays, rather than faced with an overflowing space and time, we face a thinning and emptying space and time. Of course we can fill it with going to the gym, doing yoga, golfing, playing more tennis, shopping, cruising, goggling, texting, watching the latest news and editing the memories, pictures and stories of our lives, of our past.
These activities are in the outer universe of our lives. We now have the space and time, though, to look at, examine, understand and enrich the inner universe of our lives, that of our mind and heart. We have the space and time to look inward, at who we are, who we have been and who we want to be. No more thoughts of schedules, successes and failures. Now, we can use the present to examine our deepest beliefs, our deepest desires, to carefully mold a self that has been pieced together in the flurry of life.
We have heard, for example, that we should love our neighbors. But what does this really mean? And how does it affect how we see others in our community, nation and world who are different, who suffer because of discrimination, fear, hatred, poverty and war? Do we see, and how do we see, a homeless person sleeping on the street, those young people sitting next to us in the coffee shop, those at a table speaking a different language? Love comes from a heart that has meditated upon its meaning from space and time looking within.
And what about our minds? Truth? Wisdom? Our nation and community’s past and present? Slavery, racism, sexism, religious and cultural differences? Immigration, gun control, freedom of speech and respect for and rights of the LGBTQ community? What do we understand of these, and how can we use this understanding to stand up for equality, justice and, of course, love. Wisdom is more than repeating unexamined theological, philosophical and political slogans. It is a close, inward, patient, never ending search and scrutiny of our beliefs.
But more, how do we live our lives, and how do we want to live them now in the fullness of this space and time? We can do this by now living part of our daily lives in the monastery of our minds and hearts. Walled off from the turbulence, the calls from without, the pressure to consume, to win, to be praised, we can find ourselves in the silence within. We can find the wisdom of living a good life without.
While it would be helpful and, perhaps, painful, to have a conversation with Socrates, we now have the space and time to read and think about and talk to ourselves and others about how to live our lives, find wisdom, beauty, joy and love of others. Our space and time to explore the universe within, and to encourage others to pause, and begin well before they retire.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.