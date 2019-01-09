I graduated from Washington Junior High School when it was on Baker Street — a long time ago!
I was asked to recite the Preamble to our U.S. Constitution at our graduation ceremony. From memory. Without notes. I was petrified, of course. But it worked!
In its wonderful brevity, I recited:
We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Then I took a deep breath and returned to my seat with my classmates. At age 13, I suspect I didn’t know what some of the words meant. Today, as then, these words are critical in our efforts “to form a more perfect Union.”
Through the eyes of a 13-year-old kid, I must have understood the word, “insure.” Insurance was my father’s business — but how did it apply to our country? I had no clue.
The word “tranquility” totally mystified me. It’s defined by Merriam-Webster as: calm, peaceful, placid . . . a contrast with a foregoing or nearby state of agitation or violence.
The phrase, “provide for the common defense,” even a 13-year-old could understand especially when we very recently had been engaged in the four years of WWII.
Yet, today in Congress, there appears to be widespread confusion about how we use words and, more importantly, how words use us.
Examples abound. Fence or no fence. Sanctuary or no sanctuary. Guns or no guns. Socialism only and no Capitalism and vice versa. Medicare for all and no private healthcare system period!
These statements represent the all too prevalent violation of a fundamental principle of General Semantics, viz., a “Two-Valued Orientation” — as opposed to finding multiple, middle-ground positions for “compromise within principle” — a phrase attributed to Abraham Lincoln.
How much longer must we endure this “all or nothing” position on both sides of the aisle?
A second principle is the map is not the territory. When the “map” is the word “wall,” the vision of solid concrete construction emerges for many — much like the Berlin Wall or the Great Wall of China both of which my wife and I have visited — plus many other walls throughout our global — even Biblical — history.
However, the “territory” is far different in the actual design of a “wall.” Many different materials and construction concepts are used — especially with “see-through” capability to assist border patrol officers. Moreover, other security tools — including high tech innovations — can supplement our “common defense” at many (but not necessarily all) points along our southern border.
A third principle is the inappropriate use of “snarl words” in legislative and all other political communications. When you see one party “calling names” in a most derogatory (even profane) manner, without any reference to legislative solutions, you know this principle is being violated. Name calling solves nothing. Legislative solutions are what matter, assuming the name-callers have solutions to offer. All too often they do not.
You may find it helpful to apply these principles when you hear the seemingly endless succession of talking heads on TV and their quotations in print media. It will help you know who to “tune out” and who to hear or read.
When you hear genuine solutions to well-defined problems — especially those of high priority expressed in our U.S. Constitution and its Preamble — you’ll want to listen to the speaker carefully and support the solution(s) offered — if it is indeed consistent with our Constitution and its 27 (so far) amendments. This is especially true for the 10th Amendment and its strict limitation of federal power with most issues properly reserved to the several states.
These are principles even a 13-year-old can understand. Why can’t our politicians?
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM is a local management consultant and co-author of “Gil Bishop, His Leadership Skills and Ethical Values You Can Emulate."