All larger school districts in Bakersfield will be closed to in-class teaching until around Oct. 16. That's the first 25 percent of the school year. All students from kindergarten through high school will be staying home and pursuing their education in their homes.
For a number of reasons, I believe this is a disastrous policy. There is a better solution.
For the last two years, I’ve volunteered as a reading tutor for second graders at Munsey Elementary School. Students were in constant motion, moving from one workstation to another. Most paid close attention to their teacher and collaborated with each other when asked. Desks and tables arranged in maze-like formations, supplemented by colorful graphs and posters on the walls, contained materials that made learning easy and even exciting. None of this would be present in their homes. They would have no teacher and very few, if any, of the tools for learning that a classroom provides.
My son is a first grade teacher and tells me the socialization skills that kids learn from being a member of a class are as important as learning their ABCs. They learn how to follow directions, treat each other with respect and play together outdoors. He calls these essential skills. Well-trained teachers know how to provide them. A mom, dad or grandmother at home would not be able to.
Another problem is who is available at home to monitor the learning. Many in our county are on the verge of being evicted from their homes because they can’t pay the rent. Many parents, especially single parents, need to work in order to survive. This is a problem without a solution unless their child can be dropped off at school. Parents will be caught in an impossible bind. I haven’t seen anyone — politicians, educators, social workers — address this problem straightforwardly.
It gets worse. It’s one thing for distance learning to go on until Oct. 16. But what is the likelihood that it will end there? The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has adopted a policy that if a single child in a classroom were to test positive, the entire classroom would be closed and the kids sent home to do online learning. If 5 percent of the classrooms were so infected, the entire school would be shut down. It is hard to imagine a school passing such a test. At-home instruction looks more and more like a full-semester probability.
What is to be done? Ema Sasic reported in the July 22 edition of The Californian that Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee JP Lake endorsed keeping the schools open (“Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board approves distance learning plan for fall”). "More damage is being done by remaining closed and offering online-only," he said. He said that recent statewide statistics showed that “there have been no deaths among children ages 0 to 17.” But he was out-argued by the majority, who believe that keeping people alive — students, teachers and staff — overruled every other consideration.
I side with Trustee Lake and admire him for his courage. First, it is universally acknowledged that very few children get seriously ill from the coronavirus. It’s much more likely that they’ll catch the flu this winter, drop out of school for a week and recover at home.
But the teachers would catch the virus from the kids, goes the argument and their very lives would be at risk, especially if they have underlying conditions. That is true, and teachers with weak immune systems should be free to take a leave of absence while more healthy teachers take their place. But what would motivate even a healthy teacher to come to work and risk infection? If the district gave each teacher a daily $100 bonus of federal funds for showing up, most teachers, already underpaid, would find a way. Especially if they and all their students wore masks, washed their hands, and in all ways possible kept themselves and others safe.
But the kids would carry the virus back to their homes, goes the argument and elderly grandparents would be endangered. This is true, though it’s just as true that family members would be infected by other means. But granted, this is a problem.
In the final analysis, I feel for the kids, especially in the early grades, who will get little or no education by staying home, and for the parent who needs to work to pay the bills but won’t be able to. Kids cry out, “I want to go to school!” But few adults are willing to lobby for them.
I’m in my 70s, and I’d be happy to return to Munsey to tutor slow readers so they can catch up to class-level. Do you know what happens to kids who fall behind in the early grades? Studies show that their future is likely to be dismal. A good education for our children is imperative, and it’s not going to be delivered in most homes. Some things are worth dying for.
Stafford Betty is a professor of religious studies at Cal State Bakersfield. He will speak on Gandhi’s legacy at the Bakersfield College Levan Institute on Sept. 18.