As I continue to watch the Democrat debates, I get more concerned about the top candidates' stance on socialism in the United States. Why are they taking this stance? Who are they trying to reach? Why do they think it would work? Socialism has never worked, but the Democratic candidates continue to push this talking point.
Sen. Bernie Sanders has coined the term “Democratic socialism.” I believe this is communism wrapped in a pretty bow to try to deceive the people into thinking socialism is a good thing. When I think about socialism, the first place that comes to mind is Venezuela. In 1950, Venezuela was the world’s fourth wealthiest country in the world. Currently, as of 2017, 87 percent of people in Venezuela fall below the poverty line. It looks like a country that has been through a civil war.
How did Venezuela go from the richest country in South America to people now having no food and eating pets to survive? It is because of socialism and corruption. When Nicolás Maduro took power in 2013, the economy was already collapsing, due to the corruption of Hugo Chavez, his predecessor. The country was unable to pay for all the social and welfare programs, so Maduro decided to print more money. This drove up inflation. Goods became expensive and not affordable. From this happening, businesses closed, food became very scarce and violence started. When people started protesting, things became violent. The military was killing people in the streets. It’s only gotten worse from here. I have seen pictures of grocery stores with empty shelves.
I worry that the same thing will happen in America. When Democrat candidates talk about all of these “free” programs, such as free college and Medicare for All, I feel like they are deceiving people. Nothing is free. These free programs must be paid for. How are they going to be paid for? They are paid for by hardworking Americans. This is done by raising taxes. It is a deception that only the rich will be taxed more. Analysts have tried to figure out what the cost would be for Medicare for All. It is estimated it would cost the federal government roughly $28 to $32 trillion. If the rich were taxed 100 percent, it would not be enough to pay for Medicare for All. This money does not include all the other free programs they are offering to people.
Who will this hurt the most? It will hurt the middle class. It will have to be taxed to pay for these programs. The Democrat candidates keep saying they have a plan to pay for these programs, but they never lay out the plan to voters. They are never honest about the middle class being taxed, or how much the higher taxes will be. This will affect our wages. More money will be taken out of our paychecks. We are paying for the people who do not work, so therefore they are stealing our money.
Another concern is when Democratic candidates talk about raising the minimum wage. This will destroy businesses. Many businesses have already experienced this. By having to pay employees more, it is hurting the employees. Some are laid off or they get reduced hours in order for the employer to survive. When taxes are raised to pay for the free social programs, it doesn’t matter if your wage is higher. You are making less money than if you never got a raise.
I do my best to educate people about the dangers of socialism. It is difficult, especially with younger individuals who think socialism is a great thing. It sounds enticing when someone says your college will be free, your student loans will be cancelled and you get free health care. Why should a person, who never went to college, must pay in taxes for people who are going to college or who want other free programs? This makes people not want to work at all. Everyone loses motivation. This leads to a downward spiral that could make the United States look just like Venezuela. Why would someone want the greatest country in the world to become that?
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident. She is a master of social work student and a political blogger.