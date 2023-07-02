In October 1987, I was invited by the California Department of Water Resources’ snow surveys branch, to participate in the installation of a “snow pillow” to be situated at Casa Vieja Meadows, elevation 8,300 feet, in the Kern River Basin. A snow pillow, or sensor, is a device for measuring the water content of the snowpack based on hydrostatic pressure created by overlying snow. In the Kern River drainage, sensors are located in remote areas that are difficult to access in the winter months. Measurements generated by the equipment (water content, precipitation, temperature) are transmitted via satellite to the Sacramento offices of the Army Corps of Engineers and the DWR snow surveys branch.

Not being much of a mountain man, I was hesitant at first, but knowing a capable team of snow survey technicians would lead the way was reassuring. On day one, we gathered at the Black Rock Work Center, about 50 miles northeast of Kernville, for a project overview and overnight stay. Accompanying me from Bakersfield was Martin Milobar, then engineer-manager for the Buena Vista Water Storage District. Marty was a highly skilled outdoorsman and avid high-country backpacker. He had ascended the peak of Mount Whitney and crossed the Great Western Divide on foot. With his large, strong hands, he could easily hold a basketball with one hand. If Marty had been part of the Donner Party during the winter of 1846-47, they might have made it out alive. Having him along on the trip gave me much-needed confidence.

Steven Alan Lafond is retired from the city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department after 33 years as chief hydrographer on the Kern River.