In October 1987, I was invited by the California Department of Water Resources’ snow surveys branch, to participate in the installation of a “snow pillow” to be situated at Casa Vieja Meadows, elevation 8,300 feet, in the Kern River Basin. A snow pillow, or sensor, is a device for measuring the water content of the snowpack based on hydrostatic pressure created by overlying snow. In the Kern River drainage, sensors are located in remote areas that are difficult to access in the winter months. Measurements generated by the equipment (water content, precipitation, temperature) are transmitted via satellite to the Sacramento offices of the Army Corps of Engineers and the DWR snow surveys branch.
Not being much of a mountain man, I was hesitant at first, but knowing a capable team of snow survey technicians would lead the way was reassuring. On day one, we gathered at the Black Rock Work Center, about 50 miles northeast of Kernville, for a project overview and overnight stay. Accompanying me from Bakersfield was Martin Milobar, then engineer-manager for the Buena Vista Water Storage District. Marty was a highly skilled outdoorsman and avid high-country backpacker. He had ascended the peak of Mount Whitney and crossed the Great Western Divide on foot. With his large, strong hands, he could easily hold a basketball with one hand. If Marty had been part of the Donner Party during the winter of 1846-47, they might have made it out alive. Having him along on the trip gave me much-needed confidence.
Early the next morning, we began our 5-mile trek on the Black Rock-Casa Vieja trailhead with picks and shovels in hand. Following closely behind us was a pack mule team out of Kennedy Meadows, bringing along the encased snow pillows and other much needed supplies. About halfway to our destination, one of the mules was startled and quickly bolted straight up the side of a steep cliff, disappearing into the trees. We kept on hiking, eventually arriving at Casa Vieja Meadow by 9 a.m. The snow pillow was to be located at a point astride an existing snow course, on the south side of the meadow, a mile or so from the snow surveys shelter. We began to excavate the sod to a depth and width that would eventually house the snow pillow.
You would think meadow soil would be soft and spongy; it wasn’t. By late afternoon, we were all tired and hungry, and sore, yet still, there was no sight of the pack mule group. We began to fear the worst – the packers had absconded with our gear and supplies and left us to die! Finally, just as the sun was setting, here came the packers, slowly entering the meadow. It had taken them nearly six hours to get the mule back on the trail. A great steak dinner later that night made it seem almost worth the wait. Now, trying to sleep inside the snow surveys cabin with loud snorers just feet away was more than I could take. I crawled outside the cabin near the fireplace with my cheap sleeping bag and did my best to get some sleep. At around 4 a.m., I awakened to find a thin layer of snow over the top of me and temperatures hovering near freezing - not exactly your ideal conditions for a city boy.
I am happy to report that the snow pillow installation was a complete success and today, more than 35 years later, the Casa Vieja Meadow snow sensor is still functioning properly and a great asset to the Kern River Basin snow sensor network.
Steven Alan Lafond is retired from the city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department after 33 years as chief hydrographer on the Kern River.