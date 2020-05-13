For anyone who ever liked playing with money and playing dress-up, small businesses should feel so comfortable. You walk in and the employees talk to you. Often you even get to work with the owner or owners. These people are so interesting to me because they are living out a dream that sprang from their imaginations.
Like an author or a musician, small business owners come up with an idea and then they actualize it, in “real time.” They get the name, logo, financing, the store and the backing. And then, they get people to come in and purchase what they have decided people would like to purchase. It is an artistic endeavor of the highest order, I think.
On Friday I got to peek in some shop windows where I saw owners who are getting ready for the changes California is allowing to take place. A couple of them talked with me. We were all sporting our cutest masks and keeping our distance. Their eyes shined and we got to catch up on some news of the world. It was great! Many small business owners remember what I have bought before, and many remember my name.
Contrast this to my experience earlier in the day when I shopped for mask ties, interfacing, etc., online. No offense to the companies that offer these services, but spending my money online just feels flat! I had no smiles, no jokes No one was visible – just prices, questionable images of items and me spending my imaginative powers trying to envision what the items really looked like in “real time.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged everyone to shop at their small businesses during his press conference recently. He said to walk the extra couple of blocks to go to the local vendors. His session was filmed in a Sacramento florist shop. I got to admire the colors, the vases, the flower arrangements and how our governor looked with rich colors as his backdrop. It was soothing and stimulating.
The governor said he is shipping masks out to small grocery stores at this time. I believe everyone can get access to masks now, or will be able to very soon, and I hope everyone will wear them.
Since COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, I diligently wear a mask and keep my social distance. And I will happily shop at the stores who do me the same courtesy. In fact, I can hardly wait!
Small businesses remind us what the human touch really means. It means liveliness, artistry, courage and joy. As they help us, I hope we can help them, fellow Americans coming back to life.
I do not know why these businesses are called small. To me they are as big as the sky!
Debby Brackley is a retired English and Independent Study teacher who worked closely with the Kern High School Teachers Association for many of her over 30 years in the Kern High School District.