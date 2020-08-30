I sometimes think of the aging process as a form of molting – a shedding of the skin of naivete and the growing of a more educated epidermis. My understanding of the experience of the Black man in America is a good example.
I remember my shock upon learning the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 did not, in fact, free the slaves. That was the symbol upon which my horror of the knowledge of slavery was soothed. At last, the great sin of America was righted; we confessed, we said penance and righteousness overcame.
But no.
It turned out the Emancipation Proclamation only freed the slaves in the seceded Southern states, and it could only be enforced as the Union army advanced state by state. It took until the end of 1865 for the 13th Amendment to achieve the promise of freedom.
But no.
Freedom only lasted 12 years under the purview of Reconstruction, a heady time for the newly freed slaves. The sense of equality and opportunity pervaded the land as more than 1,500 African Americans were elected to local, state and federal offices, even to the hallowed halls of Congress. Then darkness descended again. In name were the slaves freed, but not in fact. The offer of 40 acres and a mule was extended and then retracted. A new order prevailed, and what became known as the Jim Crow laws took hold of the South. Under these laws, a Black man could not integrate, he could not vote, he could not serve on a jury, nor bear testimony in a trial. He could not travel freely, and most pernicious of all, he could not leave employment without the permission of the employer. To ensure the implementation of these laws, vigilante justice ensued in the form of domestic terrorism — the Ku Klux Klan. Patrols of white men roamed the land, requiring subjugation and a cowering posture to white supremacy. The essence of terrorism is not for the individual alone, the receiver of the lash or the noose, but the goal is rather to oppress an entire people – and it surely did.
The Jim Crow South slowly lost some of its power, partly because of the great migration of Black people to the northern states as beautifully described in Isabel Wilkerson’s book, “The Warmth of Other Suns.” We think of the migration of whites from Oklahoma and Arkansas to the western states during the Dust Bowl as a stunning spectacle of desperation as 400,000 people left their homes, but it pales in comparison to the 6 million Black people who fled from the South to the North.
While this flight led to better lives for many, those who remained in the South continued to feel their plight. In the book, “Slavery by Another Name,” Douglas Blackmon teaches us that from the time of Reconstruction to the beginning of WWII, another form of slavery oozed its poisonous offal upon the land. It was called convict leasing. If one looks closely at the 13th Amendment, one will see an addendum stating that it was illegal to implement forced labor except in the case of incarcerated persons. This clause was exploited by Southern industry. As the need for labor ebbed and flowed, roundups of Black men ebbed and flowed equally. Roundups by local deputies where men were charged with vagrancy, riding the rails, speaking loudly in front of a white woman and other trumped up charges that needed no evidence. These men were found guilty at the sheriff’s office, fined and leased to a company or farmer to work off their fine through forced labor. Shackled at night, guarded during the day by overseers, and whipped if not productive enough, this new form of slavery piled gold upon gold into the coffers of Southern industrialists: Tennessee Coal, Iron, and Railroad; Pratt Mines; The Atlanta Brickworks; and myriad other landowners who used convict leasing on their farms or on their logging sites.
When the Civil Rights Movement ultimately arrived, and Martin Luther King Jr. eloquently extolled the privations, the humiliations, the terrors, the segregation, the discrimination of Black America, the hallelujahs could finally be sung in public in a communal chorus. Hope of justice was born again.
But no.
My hero, Abraham Lincoln, continued to lose his glowing halo as I learned that though he was an abolitionist, he certainly did not believe in the equality of a man of color. Lincoln was a product of his day, a son of the times. More skin cells were shed on my part as I learned one cannot superimpose on previous generations the cultural mores of the present. And, if that is true, it begs the question, what festering cultural mores may we be holding onto that need to be cauterized?
One glaringly comes to mind. The California fires raging across a million acres and impacting the lives of everyone in the state have burned away the veil of complacency we tightly hold about the fate of incarcerated prisoners today. When I heard Gov. Gavin Newsom publicly acknowledging and bemoaning the fact that one reason we are having so much trouble fighting the fires is because our inmate firefighter staff has been greatly reduced because of COVID-19 – wait a minute, inmate firefighter staff? OK, yes, I’ve heard of this before, but when the New York Times reported that 43 percent of wildfire workers in California are inmates – well, once again, injustice raises its reptilian head. According to the article, inmates are paid $3 to $5 a day, with a dollar an hour added when they are actually on the fire line. This sounds eerily similar to convict leasing, or to be honest, slavery by another name.
As tragic as the fires are, at least they are random acts of nature, not an intentional act of men imposed on other men. And I am left to exclaim, “Thank God for the Black Lives Matter movement!” If we are ever to finally see an end to this, perhaps they can lead the way.
Patsy Ouellette is a retired teacher and long-time advocate of racial justice.