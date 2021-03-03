It’s 2020 again, and all you hear on TV, radio and on YouTube ads is how "bipartisan" David Valadao is — you can't escape it. He ran as a centrist and moderate but his recent voting record in Washington, D.C., is saying otherwise. From attacking the LGBTQ+ to voting against a COVID-19 relive bill, Valadao is voting not like a centrist but like a radical.
One of Valadao's first votes in 2021, the vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, suggested that maybe he was a true centrist. Despite the heavy pushback from the Republican Party, Valadao voted to hold Trump accountable. Still, was this a vote of conscience as he described, or a smart political move? California District 21, the district he represents, had President Joe Biden beating Trump by 10 percentage points. But soon after this vote, Valadao secreted back into his party and voted how leadership wanted him to vote.
On the issue of stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments due to anti-Semitic, homophobic and outright racist and crazy posts on social media, Valadao took the party vote and voted to keep her on her committee. Not very centrist of Valadao, especially when Greene’s stance on immigration is deport them all. Not a good look for the "pro-immigrant” Republican.
Now on the issue of gay rights. Last week, the House voted on the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit and the jury system. You would think that in 2021, when the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute found that national support for a bill like the Equality Act topped 70 percent, which includes a majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents, a self-proclaimed moderate would do the right thing and vote in favor of it, right? But, no. Valadao voted with his party and actively voted to keep the discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community alive.
Now onto the COVID-19 relief bill recently voted by the House. As thousands of families across the 21st District are left in disarray due to the COVID-19 pandemic, support for the Democratic relief bill grew. According to the Morning Consult, 76 percent of voters back the $1.9 trillion plan, including 60 percent of Republicans. OK, so now Valadao is going to come in as a true centrist and vote for his district and not his party. But nope, that is not what happened. Again, taking the vote for his party and not for his district, which, along with the rest of the nation, supports the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.
Why is Valadao voting like a radical and not like a centrist? Could it be that he is trying to win back the Republicans he lost on his impeachment vote? Or could it be now that he won his seat, he is showing his true colors — not a moderate but a puppet to his Republican leadership.
Hector Jimenez is a student, activist and community advocate.