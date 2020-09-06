September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and with all that has happened this year, now is the time for men to look after their health and not use COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid the doctor.
Starting in March of this year, it seems as if life had been put on hold. So much of what my wife and I do is give back to others through various charitable events such as the Italian Catholic Federation’s Pasta Dinner, Bocce Ball; St Elizabeth Ann Seton BBQ; Camp Out for Cancer; Relay for Life; Media Music Jam and an event that is very personal to me, the Bakersfield ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.
The ZERO Prostate Cancer event was scheduled for Nov. 7. It was going to be a banner year, as the previous two years we were starting to build a following that was expanding within the Bakersfield and Kern County community.
ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer, www.zerocancer.org, moved all of its events across the country to virtual events to protect survivors and all others who would have been in attendance.
Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men. It is not a cancer that you hear much about because it is not something that most men want to talk about. We, as men, are mentally geared to deal with our health in a different way than women.
My father passed away at the early age of 57, over 38 years ago, and never had a fighting chance due to a late discovery of his prostate cancer. I am a nine-year prostate cancer survivor due to early diagnosis and treatment. My decision was to face the cancer head-on because of family history. It was hard to watch at 21 years of age my father go from a healthy man, looking forward to retirement, to a shell of a man when he passed away.
The treatment varies for many men depending on the stage of their cancer, age and health. You will hear those who say that if men live long enough, most will have some form of prostate cancer. As with any cancer, you have to know the stage of the cancer to deal with it properly.
Prostate cancer on average affects one in nine men, one in six African Americans and one in five veterans will be diagnosed in their lifetime. In 2020 there are estimated to be 191,930 new cases and there are predicted to be 33,300 deaths due to prostate cancer. Metastatic prostate cancer is on the rise from what I read, mainly due to delayed screening. We are still lacking public awareness to help prevent more deaths or long-term complications from treatment. Yes, in the past, there was over-treatment for the disease, but not today. Now there are more patient/doctor discussions on the various treatment options. The good news is, if caught early, the five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent.
With prostate cancer there isn’t a one-size-fits-all treatment. You could do active surveillance if you have low grade or low volume cancer, which is watch and see if it changes or progresses. There are other forms of treatment for more aggressive prostate cancer, such as radiation, androgen deprivation medication or to surgically have the prostate removed.
How about teams wearing blue during September for those fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles or a friend affected by prostate cancer? I have been saying to men, “You have to be blue for you so that you can be there to be pink for her.” In other words, men, you need to take care of yourself so that you can be there if needed for others in your life.
As I started in the beginning, September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Make this the month that you get that man in your life to get a physical, have a PSA blood test and a digital rectal exam. Both are needed; if your doctor says the PSA is enough, demand both. After all, it is your well-being and your life.
Mayor Karen Goh was so gracious as to have a proclamation stating September 2020 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Bakersfield is a very diverse community, many of our sectors such as construction, agriculture and oil have a high volume of men working in those industries, and we need to embrace this month of September to bring prostate cancer out of the shadows.
Prostate cancer survivor Dr. Randall Kam joined the first Bakersfield ZERO event in 2018. Randy has stage 4 prostate cancer that was diagnosed in 2015, and he has been battling the disease ever since. Even with all that he has to deal with for keeping his cancer at bay, he has the most positive attitude of anyone I have ever met with his condition. He has a lot of ups and downs due to all the medications that he is on, but he doesn’t let it show. Randy has run in 155 marathons and was continuing to run in marathons across the country to bring awareness, until COVID-19 shut down races everywhere. The mind is a powerful component in beating cancer. Randy definitely has the right mindset for that even with stage 4 prostate cancer. He is my hero.
The Bakersfield ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will be held virtually on Sept. 19. There are many ways that you can participate, such as a run or walk with your family, have a social distant run/walk with friends, post to #Zerostrong and watch the event live. There is no cost to register for the event. During the livestream event starting at 9 a.m., you’ll be able to see all that ZERO has to offer in terms of support for men and their families.
On Sept. 19, put up a blue ribbon outside your home or shine a blue light at night to honor prostate cancer survivors and all who have passed away. Spread the word, Bakersfield. To view or register for the event, go to www.zerocancer.run/bakersfield.
Leonard Zasoski Jr. is a nine-year prostrate cancer survivor and race director of ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer.