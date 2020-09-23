Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg absolutely earned her title as the “Notorious RBG”.
The “Notorious RBG” will also certainly be acclaimed by historians as brilliant, dedicated, tough, sensitive and understanding of opposing views. Regardless of your political persuasion, most would agree that our democracy has lost a justice on its Supreme Court who devoted her lifetime to equality in all its forms.
Ginsburg was our self-appointed champion, a lawyer battling gender discrimination, an educator sharing her insight of the legal process and most memorably, as the second woman justice to grace our third pillar of self-government.
Although challenged with recurring illness, she was determined to extend her presence on the Court until the first woman president of our country, who was expected to prevail in the 2016 election, could name her replacement. This was not to be.
The cards our nation was dealt included a president who did not expect to be elected and a justice that wouldn’t retire. Our champion tightened her resolve to serve an additional four years while battling her eroding physical health. The “Notorious RBG” came close but her decision during the Barack Obama administration upset her noble plans. The great comedian Flip Wilson would have said, “Her heart wrote a check that her body couldn’t cash.”
I view the passing of RBG as a tragic loss for all underrepresented people in our country and the world, but I also see it through a glass half full! Ginsburg reached her Gettysburg year as when President Abraham Lincoln addressed the nation with reference to 1776, our year of independence from foreign domination.
Today that speech continues to live. The life of RBG will renew the spark of the foundation of our democracy; a nation of self-government, “of the people, by the people and for the people!” Our three branches of government are intended to provide a reciprocal balance to the power of each. A legislature that enacts the laws, the executive that carries them out and a judiciary that applies them.
Law, the product of our democracy, is produced by the legislative branch. Therefore, the administration and our system of justice is limited in their function by the laws that are passed. Our legislative branch is both the “chicken and the egg!” Without it nothing is possible. With it, everything is possible!
Let each of us honor the exemplary life of RBG by doing our part to continue our remarkable experiment in self-government. Let the “shot heard round the world” be joined by Ginsburg’s “shout heard round the world!”
We must all exercise our privilege and solemn duty to perpetuate our democracy by casting an informed vote, beyond our self-interest, to elect representatives who recognize that we are all on this planet together!
They must be guided by the immortal words of President Kennedy, “ask not what your Country can do for you, ask what you can do for your Country!”
Long live the United States of America with liberty, justice and equality for all. Let us put into action Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s inspired “shout around the world” and vote as if your life depended on it.