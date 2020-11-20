As the last few weeks have passed, the projected election results have been a hot topic for not only all of America, but across the entire globe. Between President Trump and Joe Biden, Biden is the projected winner of the election due to not only the popular vote among Americans, but on the basis of the Electoral College.
What is the Electoral College? Well, let me break it down for you. The Electoral College is a method that is used in the United States for indirectly electing the next president. The Electoral College was created in Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, and it was also modified twice by the 12th and 23rd amendments.
It is a group of individuals consisting of 538 members, which is one for each U.S. senator and representative, as well as three additional electors who represent the District of Columbia. All the states have a number of electoral votes that are equal to the combined total of its congressional delegation. Each state’s legislature has different ways to determine how they select their electors. As of right now, all of the states select their electors through popular votes.
When it comes to awarding the electoral votes to presidential nominees, there are two different ways to do so. The first is the “Winner-Take-All System,” which means that when a presidential candidate wins the popular vote within the state, the presidential nominee’s party will have their electors be the ones to cast their votes for the president in December. The “winner-take-all system” is done in 48 of the states, as well as the District of Columbia. The other way of awarding votes is the “district system,” which is where only one electoral vote is awarded to the candidate who wins the popular vote within each district in the state. The only states that participate in this type of awarding are Maine and Nebraska.
There has always been controversy when it comes to the Electoral College, especially recently. People have made arguments about changing the way the Electoral College is run, or even abolishing it completely. People have criticized it as being “undemocratic” and “too complicated.” They have also stated that it is very outdated compared to how far along the American society has evolved. However, supporters of it claim that it is “fundamental” for American democracy because of how long it has been present. But, is the Electoral College really necessary for determining the presidential election?
We have seen times where the Electoral College was controversial, recalling the 2000 presidential election between Al Gore and George W. Bush. There have been proposals to amend the issues of the Electoral College, like having all states switch to the district system. There has also been the proposal of just having states bypass the Electoral College and going along with the popular vote without having to change the Constitution.
The other option is just abolishing the Electoral College completely. In order to do so, there are two ways to abolish it. First, Congress can introduce a new amendment for the Constitution with a two-thirds vote within both chambers. After that, the new amendment must be ratified by legislatures of three-fourths of the states, in the same way as all the other amendments in the past. The second way to abolish the Electoral College is two-thirds of the states’ legislatures can petition Congress to gather for a Constitutional Convention, which would allow for any part of the Constitution to be amended. However, the amendment would still have to be ratified by three-fourths of the states.
So, should there be a change to the Electoral College? I think that the Electoral College system is very outdated. The framers of the Constitution made it on the basis that the Constitution will be changed over time. The Constitution was meant to evolve with American society. Why should the American people continue to operate with a system that is over 200 years old? Times have changed. The decision of who should be the president of the United States should be fully left to the American people, not an outdated system.