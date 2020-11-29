The time has come once again for pardoning season, where the executive branch flaunts its ability to basically do whatever it wants.
If you are familiar with the history of the pardon system for the president of the United States, then you probably have noticed by now that a suspicious amount of drastic pardons tend to occur around the time the president is on their way out of office. This is indeed a long-standing tradition of the office, with some seriously egregious cases in the past (Nixon literally pardoned from perpetration of the Watergate scandal). The reason for this should be quite clear: pardoning people of their crimes, which the American public was responsible for trying, does not necessarily go over favorably, even in a bipartisan sense. For example, if a president pardoned hundreds of people a month, almost anyone would begin to grow suspicious.
But the amount of pardons is rather superfluous. The pardoning system is normally abused in a qualitative way rather than a quantitative way. Simply put, the pardoning system for presidents is an outdated system in which the president can directly cheat the system and is likely only still around because we only think about it once every four to eight years. While the system is designed to be operated in good faith, and there have been cases of this, the degree to which dirty dealing can take place in open view is frankly silly.
The pardon system has always been questionable. It’s very justification for existence at all can find itself easily debated or met with scrutiny. What could be the positive of giving the most powerful person in the world the ability to relinquish people from convicted crimes with no restraint? Many of the more politically minded might argue that it exists as a final fail safe. After all, the system of justice in the country is far from a perfect one, and mistakes are certain to happen. But is the ability to reconcile those claims worth the ability to free even the most blatant crooks?
There is no significant reason that the president should really have anything to do with this. In fact, the system is already set up in a way that there are specific individuals in charge, entirely devoted to examining these cases as a team. The president can supersede this process, but the general path to pardoning requires petitioning, years of waitlisting and review by boards that were established to conduct this very work. It is through this Office of the Pardon Attorney and the Clemency board that all the good pardons you hear about pass through. It is not like the president just sits around in his spare time looking for innocent people to review the cases of. The president simply pardons names off of a pre-determined list provided to him by his staff – except for the bad ones.
The notoriously suspect pardons of the past all occur off of the whim of whatever president of the time. And there have been quite a few famously awful whims. Gerald Ford, for example, pardoned Nixon. Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, and George H.W. Bush pardoned the entire Iran-Contra conspiracy. There are many more, and it basically goes without saying that there will continue to be these frankly criminal and crooked pardons until we decide that its actually a problem without forgetting about it a few months later.
It is only a matter of time before Trump begins to really pardon people. He has already during his four years as president accumulated some questionable pardons. It is very likely that he will follow in the footsteps of previous presidents, both Republican and Democrat, and begin organizing mass pardons for his final days in the office. Clinton pardoned 140 on his last day. How many will Trump get away with? If we really are a nation that respects its own laws, or, better yet, can substantiate the claim that “justice for all,” then we should finally take a serious look at whether or not it's OK for one politician to have the final say on this.
Nick Joiner is a Cal State Bakersfield psychology student.