There are several lenses through which we can view our polarization. In a recent Community Voices column, the author argues that populist theory drills down to the roots, enabling us to truly understand what is going on ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The true thought leaders in today’s political battles," Jan. 5). I believe populism needlessly pits us against one another and is not very insightful.
Populism holds that a self-serving elite is responsible for the struggles of ordinary, virtuous citizens. The “elites” were identified in the column as political leaders of coastal states and the national government, government professionals and regulators, Ivy League graduates, Hollywood celebrities, progressive leaders and the mega-wealthy living (but only those living in coastal states). Their oppression was identified as philosophical and religious rather than economic. The elites create big government and are secular; ordinary folk want small government and have faith in God. These two differences allegedly are tearing us apart.
The ordinary citizen wants a high standard of living and a peaceful, moral community. While morality often is rooted in religiosity, it also can spring from a secular combination of empathy, enlightened self-interest, norms and social sanctions. Murder and violent crime rates in the U.S. greatly exceed those in many countries that are more secular. The column improperly inferred causation by mentioning Venezuela and Cuba are both secular and economically dysfunctional. However, a recent Pew Research Center study of 34 countries found a strong correlation between per capita income and secularism (i.e., belief morality is possible without belief in God). Two other Pew studies found Republicans and Democrats hold almost identical views on whether belief in God is necessary for morality, which strongly suggests religiosity is not a deep-seated political wedge (aside from abortion).
The author suggests today’s secularism would be troubling to the Founding Fathers. However, Thomas Jefferson wrote to his nephew, “Question with boldness even the existence of God; because if there be one, he must more approve the homage of reason than of blindfolded fear … Do not be frightened from this inquiry by any fear of its consequences. If it end in a belief that there is no God, you will find incitements to virtue in the comfort and pleasantness you feel in its exercise and in the love of others which it will procure for you.”
Likewise, there is not a deep-rooted general schism between the so-called elites and ordinary folks over size of the federal government. Most people simply want government to do whatever improves their situation and to not do whatever makes it worse. Candidates always ask, “Are you better off than four years ago?”
Yes, government policy is contentious, but conflict is natural in democracies. Whether the ordinary citizen is for or against government actions tends to be fluid based on self-interest rather than predetermined based on ideology.
Populism turns the linear political spectrum into a circle. Left-wing and right-wing populists sit next to each other on the circle, both driven by antagonism toward an identified elite. A skilled demagogue can re-channel right-wing envy of Hollywood celebrities and Harvard graduates into left-wing contempt for big corporations and the rich. Populism carries increased risk of instability as its adherents multiply (think “French Revolution”).
What really separates us is our scorched-earth, party-based identity politics. It undermines core values supporting modernity and democracy. We need to again value truthfulness. Do not lie or make things up. Hold politicians accountable for upholding the truth. Take responsibility for determining what is true. Ascertain the credibility of information sources. Rely on multiple credible sources. Check for confirmation bias. Respect science.
We also must rebuild two indispensable norms undergirding democracy: mutual tolerance and mutual deference (Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, "How Democracies Die"). Political parties have taken turns governing for centuries. It is not the end of the world if your party loses. The other party is not an existential threat as long as it upholds the Constitution. Practice civility and fair play. Avoid actions that violate norms and the spirit of the law, even if they are not strictly illegal.
Mark Evans is economics professor emeritus at Cal State Bakersfield.