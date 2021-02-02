As a resident and concerned county employee, it is my duty to assist in setting record straight regarding the published article written by Sam Morgen ("Local union pushes back against potential furloughs of non-safety Kern County workers," Jan. 22). The proposed furloughs discussed in the Jan. 22 article, if implemented, are projected to save the county of Kern $1,700,000 or significantly less than Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) $3,500,000 still remaining to be utilized.
Within the first sentence of the article, Morgen seems to trivialize Kern County non-safety workers’ effort to push back against furloughs as a result of “financial shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.” This is simply incorrect and detailed facts matter.
In fact, at the Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled Jan. 26, the County Administrative Office provided an update to the board regarding the CARES Act relief fund utilization plan and proposed revision to provide for cost related to vaccination clinics, and increased ICU bed capacity and COVID-19 testing sites. As part of this update, you will see that Kern County received $157,560,000 under the CARES Act which is allocated between various areas within the community including safety net services support, small business support, non-profit support and local government support.
Of these CARES Act dollars, Kern County received an allocation of $64,180,000 for county-wide costs related to COVID-19 and related public health precautions including operation of the Kern County Public Heath Services Department, Emergency Operations Center activation, COVID-19 testing, public heath order enforcement, sanitation, personal protective equipment, tele-commuting, public safety response, jail impacts, etc. As of the Jan. 26 status update, the county of Kern still has not utilized $3,510,000 of their CARES Act funding.
Additionally, it is unclear to me and fellow county employees why Kern County Chief Financial Officer Jim Zervis is quoted as saying, “So every month, we are looking at where we are revenue-wise compared to the budget, and what our revised projections are.” Unlike a private company, the largest revenue source for Kern County comes from the real estate taxes. This tax revenue is determined annually, not on a monthly basis. What “revenue” is Zervis watching on a monthly basis? Is Zervis talking about the prospect of receiving additional dollars from the federal government to cover further pandemic related expenses? This is possibly why Morgen assumed that proposed furloughs were in response to the coronavirus related expenses — it is unclear.
As you can see, the $1.7 million projected savings from Kern County’s proposed furlough of non-safety employees is dwarfed by the $64,180,000 already received by Kern County under the CARES Act and the scope of the current financial burden that has been placed on the State and Local governments by the previous federal administration. I would propose that Zervis, the County Administrative Office and our Board of Supervisors lobby our elected congressional representatives including Kevin McCarthy to support additional pandemic response relief for our state and local governments. Stop trying to put this extraordinary, once in a 100-year expense on the backs of our Kern County workers that deliver critical services to our community.
Jeanine Adams is a Tehachapi resident, Kern County employee, Assessors’ Office SEIU 521 member.