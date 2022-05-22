It is not really about babies.
If it was, abortion opponents would commit at least as much energy to affirming that all women have high-quality prenatal support — guaranteeing adequate medical care, nutrition and economic funding. They don’t; the United States has an abysmal record of prenatal care and thus of infant mortality, among the worst among developed nations.
Opponents would also make sure sufficient support was provided after the child is born. They don’t; instead, the right blocks every attempt to increase family assistance and parental leave.
They would provide sufficient support regardless of the mother’s national origin. They don’t; rather, they spout vile rhetoric about “anchor babies” and seek to deport at the first opportunity.
And they would see to it that adolescents receive high quality sexual health education and access to contraception. They don’t; instead, they aggressively seek to cancel both.
In case you haven’t read it, Justice Samuel Alito’s draft ruling rejects Griswold v. Connecticut and the privacy right it affirmed — specifically, granting women the ability to seek contraception without their husbands’ consent. That groundbreaking 1965 decision made the right to privacy explicit, elevating what to then had been its merely implied status, present if not directly specified in any number of constitutional clauses and court precedents. Taking Alito’s negation of privacy to its logical — and legal — conclusion would allow states to reduce access to contraception, revoke same sex marriage, put existing end-of-life medical choices in jeopardy and criminalize sexual practices among consenting adults.
The writer of a recent Community Voices piece in The Californian bemoaned that the left is “wildly predicting” that overturning Roe v. Wade could lead to exactly these kinds of rights rollbacks (“Fight for life continues in Calif.,” May 12). All I can conclude is that she either hasn’t read the draft or, more likely, does not understand the constitutional history that wends its way from Griswold through Roe, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges. Take away a constitutional right to privacy and these and many other rights are at the mercy of state legislators — actions we are already seeing in red states across the country.
Those actions are motivated in part by the kind of fear-inducing language the writer invokes in her blatant mischaracterization of SB 2223. In short, despite her cries of “horrifying evil,” the bill would not decriminalize infanticide nor allow unfettered late-term abortion. It merely makes long-overdue corrections to when a coroner’s report is required in fetal and infant deaths.
Such fear tactics are among the most disturbing aspects of the right’s approach to this complex medical and social issue. They consistently suggest, for example, that women who choose abortion, and those who support their right to do so, believe it to be a desirable option. No one thinks this. Abortion is morally acceptable only because the alternatives are worse, including the voiding of women’s right to manage their reproductive health, as well as the greater risk from pregnancy (women are 14 times as likely to die from pregnancy and childbirth than from legal abortion).
Such alarmism is also present in their often explicit appeal to religion. God, as another recent Community Voices writer opined, is obviously opposed to abortion (“How God looks upon the unborn child,” May 11). Like other Bible cherry-pickers, he cites Psalm 139:13-17, while conveniently ignoring the many other ambiguous Biblical passages, the many grotesque stories of God causing or sanctioning the slaughter of pregnant women and infants, and that the early church did not consider the fetus alive until quickening — the standard that also sustained through the first 100 years of U.S. law.
His fearmongering worldview is exemplified in the head-smacker by which he closes his piece: attributing the drought to God’s displeasure. The scientific ignorance displayed here precisely confirms why church-state separation is a core foundation of the great American experiment. Complex public policy choices cannot be left to those who view everything through a religious lens.
Fear is, in fact, the driving force behind the anti-abortion agenda: fear that traditional notions of marriage and family are being supplanted. Fear that the power long held by white males is shifting toward women and people of color. Fear that some idealized picture of American greatness was never present for people who lacked power and position, and that those people are now asking to be genuine participants in the American dream. Fear that people under 40 overwhelmingly consider these arguments to be moot: been there, done that; can’t we instead focus on our truly pressing problems, like climate change and the ongoing attempt to undercut our democratic structures?
GOP leadership, though, sees how well such fear plays politically and exploits it to the hilt. Couching their language in moralistic verbiage about “killing babies,” they know they can successfully stoke anxiety over women having control over their reproductive — and, by extension, economic — choices. It is akin to the fear they have fueled for years about supposed darker-skinned rapists and murderers lurking around every corner. Or about books that teach actual U.S. history and the realization that gender and sexuality are messy notions that do not neatly fit into narrow-minded boxes.
Those fears have no grounding in reality, as most GOP leaders clearly know. But they also know how fear drives votes. So, no, it really isn’t about babies, it is about political power and control over women.