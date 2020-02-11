As predicted, the rigged Senate voted to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In the House, witnesses and thorough documentation proved the Democrats’ case that Trump was guilty as charged. During the Senate trial, however, Republican senators refused to consider the evidence and violated their sworn oath to render an impartial verdict. In the majority, they voted to impede further witness testimonials and documents from the prosecution. An illegitimate Senate trial produced a sham verdict. The nation’s leader revels in the senatorial malfeasance.
All Republican senators, except Mitt Romney, actively sought to protect Trump from accountability and the rule of law. Referring to Trump, Romney stated, “What he did was not ‘perfect’ — no, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security interests, and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine." Romney’s remarkable courage puts to shame his Republican colleagues whom knew of Trump’s guilt but failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution.
I marvel at the longevity of the Roman empire. Our own republic, a babe in historical time, is already feeling the damaging effects of an obsequious, self-interested Senate and an unstable, vindictive, egomaniacal ruler. Thomas Gordon, an 18th century Scottish/English writer and reformer, published discourses on the writings of Roman senator and historian Publius Cornelius Tacitus. On the empire’s consolidation of autocratic rule under Emperor Augustus, Gordon writes, “The Roman people and the Roman Senate he had reduced to cyphers and carcasses. Hence all the submission and duty formerly paid to the free State, were, with her power, transferred to the Emperor, and certain wealth and preferment were the rewards of ready servility and acquiescence. This shews that, however he depressed the power of the Senate, he paid great court to particular Senators; and it is too true, that as men generally love themselves better than their Country, they too easily postpone the public interest to their own.”
Republican members of Congress have forgotten that their ultimate allegiance is to God and the people that they serve regardless of party affiliation. Integrity matters, and as Romney emphasized, is foundational to the republic. Brave men and women testified in the House impeachment proceedings knowing that their employment with the current administration would be jeopardized. As I write, some of these public servants have been unjustly purged from office. The nation owes them gratitude, and not acts of retribution.
Complicit senators have endowed Trump with a carte blanche. Without judicial restraints, nothing will prevent this or any future presidential candidate from cheating in an election through fraud, bribery and intimidation. The acquittal by the Senate is an attack on truth, the Constitution, the judicial process and a betrayal of the people’s trust. With checks and balances come to naught, voters are necessarily tasked with bridling Trump’s extremist and amoral impulses. As long as corruption and dishonesty is permitted to reign in the highest echelons of government, individual freedoms and human rights are imperiled.
Daisy B. Peñaloza is a Bakersfield resident.