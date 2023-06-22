Jeff Flores mug

Jeff Flores

 Submitted photo

Fairness is a fundamental goal in American litigation; it is common sense and a constitutional right that someone who has been wronged should have the chance to seek help from a court. For too long in California, however, misguided policies at the state level have enabled bad actors to exploit legal loopholes to pursue frivolous lawsuits against honest small businesses, imposing financial harm and even job loss and store closure.

The recent approval of SB 585 in the California State Senate can help. This bill represents a crucial step forward in safeguarding the interests of both small businesses and individuals with disabilities. It tackles construction-related accessibility claims head-on and introduces essential reforms to prevent exploitative litigation. The passage of this bill could not have come at a better time, as a troubling surge of lawsuit abuse in our state has devastated many small business owners.