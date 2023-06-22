Fairness is a fundamental goal in American litigation; it is common sense and a constitutional right that someone who has been wronged should have the chance to seek help from a court. For too long in California, however, misguided policies at the state level have enabled bad actors to exploit legal loopholes to pursue frivolous lawsuits against honest small businesses, imposing financial harm and even job loss and store closure.
The recent approval of SB 585 in the California State Senate can help. This bill represents a crucial step forward in safeguarding the interests of both small businesses and individuals with disabilities. It tackles construction-related accessibility claims head-on and introduces essential reforms to prevent exploitative litigation. The passage of this bill could not have come at a better time, as a troubling surge of lawsuit abuse in our state has devastated many small business owners.
An example of just how severe the problem has become came just a few months ago, when after years of business owner complaints, a Sacramento-area attorney pleaded guilty to the charge of tax fraud, after he had filed more than 4,000 lawsuits and collected millions of dollars in fees by wrongfully exploiting disability law. Not only is this practice ethically wrong and financially harmful to businesses, but it also unfairly undercuts the legitimacy of those who have a rightful need to seek legal redress under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In another example, scam lawsuits were filed by the estate of a plaintiff who was already deceased, stating that they would like to return to the facilities in question, which is obviously not possible. While these may seem like isolated and extreme examples, thousands of lawsuits have been filed in recent years by a relatively small number of attorneys, and sadly, this includes many more examples of scamming.
No business owner should have to live in fear of dishonest attorneys hijacking state or federal disability law. SB 585 will help prevent this type of problem from recurring in the future.
I applaud the efforts of Kern County’s two representatives in the state Senate, Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado, who both deserve credit for their bipartisan votes in favor of this bill. Their support has put us a step closer to a comprehensive system of tackling lawsuit abuse with reforms to statutory damages, attorney's fees, and associated costs of construction-related accessibility claims. This will limit the avenues predatory actors have to target businesses with wrongful litigation while ensuring that the legal rights of the disabled are strongly protected.
The next stop for the bill is the state Assembly, where it will hopefully garner the support of local assemblymembers and quickly land on the governor's desk.
The passage of SB 585 will herald a new chapter for small businesses in Kern and across the state. Let us remain hopeful that the Assembly recognizes the importance of this bill and prioritizes its passage to deliver its much-needed protections for both small businesses and individuals with disabilities throughout California.
Jeff Flores is chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the 3rd District supervisor.