Imagine you lived your whole life believing that you were special. You were a member of a proud and unique “club.”
You, your parents, their parents, their parents before them, etc., knew things that the rest of the world didn't know. They taught you these things. You not only believed these things but knew they were true. You had the secret formula that explained life and the universe and your place and purpose in it. What a fantastic feeling to have been born into the world with all of this knowledge and all of these answers. How lucky were you to be a part of this exclusive community and be so much happier than the “rest.” Ignorance really is bliss.
Because one day in the middle of your life, it all comes crashing down. Just like in the film "The Truman Show," creator Christof explains, “We accept the reality of the world with which we are presented, it's as simple as that.” What you thought was a proverbial green sky your entire life was actually blue this whole time. Imagine the shock. Imagine the fear of all that you'd known and based your whole life on was actually false. The kind of worldview shift that happens to someone in this situation is extreme to say the least.
There are many downsides to falling off the cliff of “knowing” down into the abyss of the unknown. This kind of perspective shift requires a stripping down of all beliefs. One must start at the very bottom — the ground floor of purpose, meaning, morals and values. The birth of and establishment of your new worldview comes with its own set of challenges that can seem insurmountable and overwhelming. There is so much pain.
And yet, among the fear, insecurity, trepidation and uncertainty, there is also hope, curiosity, a hunger for learning and an insatiable desire to explore others' views of the world and how they found them.
This is where I now sit. I am the Truman in this scenario and over the past six years have been rebuilding and learning what it means to be human in this world. And even with all of the pain, tears and struggles that have come along the way, I feel so lucky. The irony in this story is that I actually feel even more special than I had been taught to feel all of my life because it is so very rare for someone to experience such a dramatic shift in perspective as I have.
The greatest gift this has given me is to see others in this world with much more compassion and love. I see those that are so drastically different than me with new eyes now (either based on religion, politics, relationships, morals, etc.). They have lived in their own "Truman" bubble, so to speak, though maybe not as extreme, and I know what that is like.
Whatever this world is and whatever our purpose in this life is, we are all in it together. It turns out we have no enemies. To quote author Doe Zantamata, “Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.” I'm so fortunate to have learned this in my life and hope to apply this beautiful lesson from my new worldview with all I come in contact with. And I wish for everyone else to feel it too.
None of us have the answers. All we can do, as The Avett Brothers sing in "No Hard Feelings, is, “... walk through the night, straight to the light, holding the love (we've) known in (our) life” and give that love to those around us.
Emily Waite is a 43-year-old mother of three boys (who are destined to change the world) and personal trainer. She can be reached at emilykw8@gmail.com.