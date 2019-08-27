Remember: Cain killed Abel with a rock. God blamed Cain, not the rock.
I look forward every morning to reading in the opinion section the latest propaganda, misinformation, disinformation, half-truths and white lies from the leftists, Marxists, socialists and my favorite, the “progressives” who live here among us. I couldn’t vouch for every NRA member no more than the good doctor could for members of the American Medical Association to being of good character. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, as the saying goes. The latest message from the good doctor is just awe-inspiring. He single-handedly insulted the 5.5 million member strong NRA organization as being part of a terrorist organization (“Letter to the Editor: What is the NRA doing?” Aug. 16). I would like to differ from him, if I may, and I would like to point out to him the hypocrisy from that message.
I have been to NRA conventions, banquets, fundraisers and shoots; it’s kind of like going to an American Medical Association convention or cardiovascular surgeon convention or, best of all, Big Pharma events. Many of the people I meet at my events are professionals, just like he would at the above mentioned medical association events, of many diverse (this will be the only time I will use that word) backgrounds, salt of the earth, good, responsible, hardworking people. The very kind of people that keep this country running. They use firearms responsibly and are not the criminals you portray them to be.
Let me point something out: It is understood that many of these mass shooters had been prescribed and are or were on psych medication prescribed by a doctor after diagnosis indicating their need for them. It is also understood that these people who prescribed these drugs were not properly monitored and whose fault is that? The Dayton, Ohio, shooter had Xanax, cocaine and alcohol in his system. The Philadelphia shooter had a drug history. He had been in and out of prison at least a dozen times. Should we look at the prison psychiatrists/psychologists for oversight issues? Adam Lanza was diagnosed with severe Asperger’s syndrome. Some vulnerable people completely lose their minds because of the drugs they were prescribed and those who are supposed to be watching them aren’t.
I have a novel idea: If you are not someone who abuses drugs or part of a cartel, but a responsible, reasonable, sane and capable of passing a background check type of person who understands this world is, and always has been, a dangerous place, buy yourself a defensive weapon and learn how to use it. Know the laws (albeit this state is over the top with laws that attempt to thwart your responsibility and ability to defend yourself by numerous “Gotcha” laws). Apply for a CCW permit. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim. There is excellent training available here locally and regionally.
The Second Amendment was given to us for a reason — to be able to defend against a tyrannical government and for self-protection. It also has kept many other nations from attacking us because of it. Use it.
Harold J. Staat Sr. is retired after working 40 years in the oil and gas industry.