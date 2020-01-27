Consider the scientific method: a scientist will perform experiments or gather historical information, organize and analyze the results and then form a hypothesis that seems to fit the data. Being human, the scientist prefers information that is consistent with the hypothesis, but also acknowledges that anything that may falsify the hypothesis must be considered. The results are then published in a scientific journal and the hypothesis can be peer reviewed.
Other scientists, when performing the experiments or looking at the historical data, may concur, may mostly agree with slight revisions or might refute the hypothesis completely. At any rate, by this process, "science" is self-correcting. With enough support by other scientists, the hypothesis is elevated to the status of a theory. A scientific theory is rigorous and is not to be confused with popular usage of the word theory when used as a guess or hunch.
The world of journalism is somewhat similar. A journalist will gather information and then write an article. When published, it is out there for peer review. Other journalists looking at the same information will write articles and may concur, may mostly agree with slight revisions or might refute the article completely. When many articles converge, an element of truth may be obtained. If there is an article that isn't supported by other journalists, but rather refuted by them, then the article must be seriously considered as having an agenda rather than seeking the truth.
The present situation in the United States is an example. You have essentially one major television network supporting our president and claiming he's doing an outstanding job. He may have done a few things that may be good, but most other networks have looked at the overall data and come to a different, and negative, conclusion of his performance. Journalists being competitive, this is no conspiracy theory.
Many of the president's so-called accomplishments are retrograde in nature, causing reprehensible destruction of the planet. He wants to allow mining in Alaska that could destroy an important salmon ecosystems. He's turning back the clock on climate change, calling it a hoax in disagreement with the considered opinion of the world's climate scientists. He's cutting regulations on green house gas emissions, regulations that protect the environment, regulations on safety and regulations on oil drilling. He's assigned foxes to guard the hen houses.
He has been offensive in childish name-calling tweets, called some places "s---hole countries," separated thousands of migrant children from their parents (contrary to ethical human decency), nastily attacked honorable public servants and military personnel, supported an alleged sexual predator in Alabama, praised a few dictators in the world and has established a social and political climate in the country that has emboldened neo-Nazis and other white supremacist hate groups to foment violence.
He illegally had an Iranian general killed in another sovereign nation, illegally violates the Emolument Clause of the Constitution and apparently illegally withheld aid to Ukraine. He kowtows to Putin, perhaps so he can eventually build his tower in Moscow. Oh, and he gave a large tax break to the wealthy and corporations — welfare for the rich.
Not long ago, close to 18,000 psychologists signed a petition warning that Donald Trump, because of his pathological narcissism, is mentally incapable for the position of president of the United States. Therefore, he must be removed from office by impeachment or at the ballot box to make America sane again.
David Keranen is a retired educator. In retirement, he reads non-fiction extensively and writes letters and articles.