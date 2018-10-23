I am writing this in response to David Keranen's piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Answers in science,” Oct. 20). To the many claims made by the author, I would like to offer some rebuttals and pose some questions.
First, the author raises the question of the validity of competing truth claims of the various religions and belief systems in our world. He makes the point that it is difficult to accept particular truth claims, particularly those of Christianity when so many other people in the world believe something different. I recognize the discomfort one has in staking out one’s own truth claims as valid and the claims of other sincere people as false. I would to some extent agree with the author’s comment that “there is nothing more divisive than the hubris of religious certainty.” At the same time, if there is such a thing as absolute truth, then either all religious views are false or only one is true. They cannot all be true when they conflict.
The author then suggests that the theory of evolution is some kind of evidence against the claims of Christianity. One of the core beliefs of Christianity is that Jesus of Nazareth was God present on earth in a human body. Most importantly, Christians believe that Jesus died and bodily rose from the dead as the center of God’s plan to restore the relationship of humankind with himself. The author might be surprised to find that there are many people who hold these beliefs about God’s activity in human history who accept evidence for an ancient earth and the existence of different forms of life over the long span of the earth’s history.
While I identify as a Christian who believes in the literal bodily resurrection of Jesus, I happen to think that evolution does a pretty good job explaining a number of observations about living things and their history on earth. I am a creationist in the sense that I believe that the first life was created by God and that he has directed the creation of all the forms of life we see both today and in the past. I would suggest that evolution does not in any way “disprove” the truth claims of the Bible, particularly those around God’s plan of redemption in the person of Jesus.
The author goes onto claim that the Bible cannot serve as a moral compass because of the many accounts of suffering and cruelty it contains. He raises a good point, and there are Old Testament accounts of harsh judgment that I continue to wrestle with. The author might be surprised that the questions of violence in the Old Testament are ones that many faithful Christian scholars have studied and written on. The author then seems to make the claim that morality is an evolved instinct. Are the perpetrators of genocide, murder and injustice in the 21st century less evolved than the rest of us? Or, do they just hold truth claims about right and wrong which are equally valid to mine, but just different? Evil is real, and to think otherwise is not defensible.
The author calls into question the reliability of the text of the Bible because of the “various translations, interpolations, interpretations and scribal mistakes.” While it is true that there are no two ancient manuscripts of the Bible that agree perfectly, there are no manuscripts that present a different picture of the death and resurrection of Jesus. No ancient text tells us that Jesus didn’t really exist, that he was acquitted at his trial or that he escaped from his captors and avoided execution. Jesus was a real historical person who was executed at the hands of the Roman provincial government of Palestine. The literal and bodily resurrection of Jesus is a foundation for the whole of the New Testament, and there are no ancient manuscripts which dispute this. The author might be interested to know that there are many ancient manuscripts of New Testament texts, some of which date back to the first tens of years after the death of Jesus.
The title of the piece attracted my interest as a scientist. I do think that science offers many answers about the physical world we live in and how it operates. At the same time, I think there is a transcendent part of our world, that God is real and that in his son Jesus people can have a redeemed relationship with him. Everyone who calls Jesus their Lord is called to love their enemies, forgive others and participate in God’s ongoing work to redeem his whole creation. Science can tell us a lot about the physical world we live in, but cannot be a guide on how we are to live.
Steve Sanford is a retired petroleum geologist and 37-year resident of Bakersfield.