I don't care what they say: I think Stafford Betty is a fascinating fellow. His religious views are founded on research — that is to say, on science.
Science is the process of observing the things that happen, forming an explanation of how and why they happen, testing the explanation against further observations and reaching a conclusion regarding the truth of the belief that you held beforehand.
Your explanation of the world, therefore, is subject to constant revision as you study more events, some of which support your belief, and some of which don't. And most of which support it in some respects, but not others!
Betty's religious beliefs are not founded in faith, as is customary, but in an ongoing, shifting observation and evaluation of facts. An exhausting business. Those who have a solid knowledge of their gods have a much easier time of it. This whole business may be more fascinating for me, since I was born without the gene for religion.
The thirst for worship is widespread, and very strong. We see how some of the Old Testament Jews made for themselves a golden calf to worship. In the absence of assurance, we have a tendency to invent something to worship. I believe Mr. Spock would say “fascinating!”
Betty says that his views of the afterlife are based on events witnessed by those having near-death experiences, and also on communications from the dead themselves. There are problems with Betty's methods, chiefly that the whole thing could go away in an instant. If research should conclusively demonstrate that the afterlife indicated by prior events was merely a product of abnormal psychology among those about to die, the whole framework of belief would crumble. I'm afraid that Betty would crumble with it. Despite the fragile nature of the belief in an emerging, shadowy afterlife, he is very invested in it.
Many would say that scientific beliefs and religious beliefs are not the same, and that religion and science must exist in separate spheres. Fair enough, but the painful fact exists that religion and science must co-exist. We are forced to have beliefs in each of those realms and deal with any contradictions.
Here's an example of a scientific belief: If I tell you that I'm going to make a vehicle that uses explosive materials to drive the wheels around, you would say I was nuts. I need only point to a car using an internal combustion engine to prove that it's possible. It conflicts with common sense to say that a million charges of gasoline and air could explode inside that engine and provide practical transportation. But it is so.
Our beliefs about explosions, transportation and safety have had to be revised. And I believe it took about a generation to convince everyone that it could work.
Now the scientific religion is poised to take another leap, somewhere beyond internal combustion to steam transport, or electric vehicles, or exclusively mass transport, or bicycles or something.
For most of us, this is unsettling and something to fight about, but Betty will surely take it in his stride. Uncertainty, with faith, is his modus operandi. Or is it faith, with uncertainty?
Larry Dunn has been a local bookkeeper for many years.