A full year on from the first COVID-19 case in California, the virus still represents a major concern for lawmakers and local leaders who are aiming to protect Californians while limiting the long-term damage of the pandemic. There is, however, reason for optimism now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has lifted the statewide stay-at-home order.
Lifting the order has provided a pathway to recovery for indoor businesses across the state which were struggling to stay afloat as Californians stayed home. It is a move that reflects what the data has shown us: that those businesses which have implemented the right safety protocols are not major contributors to the spread of the virus. Now, as Californians in Bakersfield and other communities wait for their turn to be vaccinated, local leaders must be careful to avoid new, unnecessary shutdowns of businesses that have shown they can operate safely.
Retail businesses are one such example. When they were first allowed to begin reopening, they put a number of effective measures into practice to keep people safe. Stores require customers and employees to wear masks while indoors, and have also made sure that those in stores are following all the recommended social distancing guidelines, even placing markers throughout stores to remind customers to keep their distance from others. All this is demonstrating that it is possible for indoor businesses to operate in a safe fashion while also alleviating the economic pains the pandemic brought with it. In doing so, they also are providing much-needed relief for families still reeling from earlier shutdowns.
When the state first shut down last spring to allow health officials time to learn about the virus and teach people the best ways to protect themselves, it also unfortunately placed a burden on small businesses all over California. Many had to close permanently, and others still are unsure of whether they will be able to withstand the rest of the pandemic. Another shutdown would certainly spell the end for a significant portion of these businesses.
As these small retail businesses struggled with shutdowns, so did hard-working people throughout the state who these businesses employ. The shutdown this spring was soon followed by a surge in job losses, with the statewide unemployment rate exceeding 15 percent. In Bakersfield, that number climbed even higher during the strictest shutdowns. Low-income workers who had seen gains in wages and employment saw that progress effectively wiped away.
The impact of these job losses was also felt acutely by members of California’s minority communities. Black Californians, for example, experienced job losses well above the state’s average over the course of this year. Similarly, Latino workers were hit disproportionately hard by many of the economic challenges that our nation endured.
Lifting the statewide stay-at-home order is the right decision that recognizes the hard work that California’s indoor businesses are doing to keep customers and employees safe. Now, I hope that Gov. Newsom continues on this path and avoids reverting to more shutdowns so that we can do what is in the best interest of the hard-working people in our state.
Vaccines are finally being distributed, but it will be some time yet before things are truly back to the normal we all know. That is why leaders at all levels of government must work to find solutions that are informed by what research has shown about the spread of COVID-19 so as to respond to the pandemic in a way that prioritizes public health while also enabling an economic recovery from this pandemic to begin. We can and must do both.
Jeff Flores is a Kern High School District trustee.