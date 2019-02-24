I have been following the Jussie Smollett case extensively in the news and on social media. He is an actor from the show “Empire” that has now been charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He may also face federal charges for the fake letter he sent to himself that contained a white powder, deemed to be crushed up legal painkiller.
I do not know if I am more disturbed by the actor making up this horrible hate crime, or how the media handled the entire situation.
From the moment this alleged crime was reported, without any definitive facts available, a false narrative was spreading like wildfire. Mr. Smollett claimed he was attacked by white males, wearing red hats, who yelled slurs at him for being gay, and shouting, “This is MAGA country.” The actor also claimed that the attackers poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.
Most of the media immediately attacked President Trump, claiming that his behavior is causing hate, which led to this attack. I could not believe what I was hearing and that this narrative was spread around so quickly.
As evidence was surfacing, the more this attack did not sound plausible. Things were not adding up. Still, the narrative attacking MAGA and Trump supporters was rampant on social media. Prominent political figures spreading this false narrative were adding fuel to the fire. As a white female, I found this so offensive. I did not understand how people in power can reach such conclusions and spread them without knowing the whole truth. One, in particular, had worked as a prosecutor and knows the law.
After the press conference Thursday morning, Chicago PD concluded the entire attack was a hoax. Smollett orchestrated it, sent the letter to himself and paid the two men money to attack him. The police also stated that although the attackers did punch Mr. Smollett a few times, the scratches on his face were self-inflicted.
What impact does this have on society is what I was asking myself after the press conference. What are the consequences for making false reports and accusations? What consequences are there for the media spreading lies about an attack without concrete evidence? There needs to be consequences for all these questions raised. This situation needs to set a precedent on how things are handled in the future. What happened to journalists researching before throwing things out for people to believe?
I know and have spoken to many other individuals who feel the same way as I do. People assume the media is telling the truth. Where are the apologies when false reporting has taken place? Where are the new stories that report the facts and admit past misinformation? On occasion I have seen this done, but not hardly enough. Most of the time I hear excuses in an effort to defend these actions or to blame it on anyone else except themselves.
Jussie Smollett’s example is not going away anytime soon, and there are long-term consequences. Will actual victims of hate crimes want to come forward now, fearing that they will not be believed? Will any white male in a MAGA hat be assumed to be a racist and capable of committing a hate crime? Only time will tell. My hope is that individuals can learn from this situation, use it to correct past mistakes and make better decisions in the future.
Stefanie Daubert is a master of social work student and resides in Bakersfield. She can be reached at sdaubert@usc.edu.