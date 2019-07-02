State lawmakers call it “reform.” But every time they pass a sweeping reform of California’s workers compensation program, they end up placing their thumbs on the scale and giving the advantage to one of the many competing interests.
In 2012, early into Gov. Jerry Brown’s second governorship, lawmakers gave the advantage to employers at the expense of workers and their disability healthcare providers. Sure, workers compensation costs were reduced – but at an unfair cost.
Workers now have fewer protections and the healthcare providers who treat workers for on-the-job injuries are not adequately compensated.
Three bills have been introduced in the Legislature to correct the injustices. They call attention to the mess the Legislature made of the system and the “true reform” that is needed.
These bills are receiving overwhelming legislative support and deserve to be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Senate Bill 537, which was introduced by Sen. Gerald Hill, D-San Mateo, requires workers compensation medical provider networks to list all medical providers on a public roster. It prohibits MPNs from altering medical treatment plans and medical billing codes, and prohibits any contract between a medical provider and a contracting agent, employer or insurance carrier that is less than the applicable Medicare fee schedule.
Supported by unions and healthcare providers, SB 537 basically has two goals: reducing medical disputes and improving the operation of MPNs. This bill will help ensure injured workers receive appropriate medical care without hindrance or delay.
This bill overwhelmingly passed the state Senate and now is being considered in the Assembly.
Assembly Bill 1107, which was introduced by Assembly members Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, and Eloise Reyes, D-San Bernardino, targets the delaying tactics used to deny injured workers care.
The legislation proposes to amend the state’s Labor Code to include penalties for unnecessary delays in the utilization review process for workers compensation claims.
The bill proposes financial repercussions for unreasonable delays or refusals of workers compensation benefits. The bill would allow benefits to be increased up to 25 percent or up to $10,000, whichever is less, for unreasonably delayed or refused payment. Employees also could receive additional compensation for unreasonable delays in the completion of the utilization review process.
The bill unanimously passed the Assembly and now is being considered in the Senate.
Senate Bill 542, which was introduced by Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, is supported by public safety unions and comes to the aid of the state’s first responders by providing compensation for psychological injuries they sustain over their careers.
The bill was introduced in the wake of record-setting wildfire seasons, a spate of mass shootings and reports of increasing suicides among police officers and firefighters.
Under existing laws, workers struggling with psychiatric injuries qualify for workers compensation only if the disorder causes disability or requires medical treatment. They must also prove job experiences are a “substantial cause,” or 35 to 40 percent of their injury. SB 542 would require local agencies to bear the burden of proof if they contend injuries are not job-related.
This bill will bring “psychiatric injuries” into the category of “presumptive” conditions that already support public safety officers’ claims for workers’ compensation benefits. These conditions include heart disease, pneumonia, cancer and tuberculosis. The system awards coverage for hospital, surgical and medical treatments, and certain disability and death benefits to workers.
The League of California Cities, the California State Association of Counties and the Rural County Representatives of California oppose the bill, which retroactively applies to 2017 and 2018, the height of California’s wildfire destruction.
“Not only is there a lack of evidence that a presumption is needed, but there is also a lack of information about the cost associated with the changes,” the California Coalition on Workers Compensation wrote in a letter to Stern. “We believe the current workers’ compensation system strikes the appropriate balance with respect to psychiatric injuries.”
But despite the objections, state legislators recognize psychiatric injuries are real and must be treated as other job-related injuries. The state Senate overwhelmingly passed SB 537, which now is being considered in the Assembly.
Wm. Todd Berry is a Bakersfield attorney, who represents injured workers.