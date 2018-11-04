Last year, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 1 which raised the taxes on both gasoline and vehicle registrations. Most likely, you have noticed that you are paying significantly more at the pump and for your vehicle registration.
This letter is not being written, as much, out of concern about higher taxes, but more about how the $5.1 billion per year of tax revenues from SB1 will be spent. The following quote comes directly from the Official Voter Information Guide: “The State Constitution requires that nearly all of these new revenues be spent on transportation purposes. Senate Bill 1 dedicates about two-thirds of the revenues to highway and road repairs, with the remainder ($1.7 billion per year) going to other programs such as mass transit.” Key words: Mass transit.
The legislature and the governor’s pet project is high-speed rail. It cannot be disputed that high-speed rail is, in fact, mass transit! However, you will not find the words “high-speed rail” in the Voter Information Guide or in the text of SB1.
There is nothing in SB1 that would preclude the aforementioned $1.7 billion from being spent, year after year, on the high-speed rail.
Since SB1 contains no provision against spending its revenues on high-speed rail, the only way to see to it that none of those revenues are spent on it is to repeal the entire statute. That’s precisely what Proposition 6 does.
Other than the High-Speed Rail Authority, the legislature and governor, there are relatively few people who believe that this, as yet, unfinanced project is a sound idea. Numerous reports say all the available funds have been spent and that the project cannot expect any significant amount of private or U.S. government financing. Also, this project is not expected to be completed until well into the 2030s. The first line from San Francisco to Bakersfield is not expected to be complete until 2026, at best.
The rail line from Bakersfield to Los Angeles is expected to be much more costly and difficult. And many transportation experts believe that the project will be obsolete by the time it is completed, if it is ever completed.
To date, this high-speed rail project seems to fit the definition of a “Boondoggle,” which the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as “a wasteful or impractical project or activity.” This is just another reason why we should vote Yes on Proposition 6.
Finally, be keenly aware of the deliberately misleading title that the state put on Proposition 6. As follows: “Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. . .” A fair title would be “Repeals Senate Bill 1 taxes on gas and registrations.”
Dave Walsh, from Tehachapi, is a retired private investigator and UCLA graduate.