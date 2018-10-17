As a professional scuba diver, the oceans and the animals that live within have had a profound impact on my life. Although I love and appreciate the beauty of all marine wildlife, there is one species that occupies a special place for most divers – sharks.
Unfortunately, sharks are in serious trouble. They are caught and killed faster than they can reproduce. Nearly one in four species of sharks and their relatives, skates and rays, are threatened with extinction. As predators, sharks are vital to the balance of marine ecosystems.
The health of shark populations not only impacts me personally, but impacts my bottom line. At Bakersfield SCUBA, many guests come to us specifically asking to see sharks on their dives.
People have always been fascinated by sharks, and it shows in the numbers. According to an Oceana report, shark-related dives generated more than $221 million and fueled more than 3,700 jobs in 2016 in Florida alone. California is home to more than 130 dive shops, just behind Florida’s 185. It’s clear that jobs like ours depend on healthy shark populations.
One of the greatest threats to sharks is the global trade of shark fins. Shark finning is a brutal and wasteful practice in which shark fins are chopped off and the rest of the animal is tossed overboard to bleed to death, drown or be eaten alive by other fish. The fins from up to 73 million sharks end up in the global trade every year. Shark finning is illegal in U.S. waters, but the trade of shark fins is not. Many of the fins traded in the U.S. could come from sharks that have been finned — legally or illegally — and there’s even evidence that some of the fins being sold in the U.S. could even be from sharks that are endangered.
Bottom line: The U.S. is participating in the trade of a product that incentivizes the brutal killing of sharks. Let’s stop participating. A bill before Congress — the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (H.R. 1456) — aims to do just that. We have a chance to be global leaders by eliminating the incentive for shark fins, just as we’ve eliminated the trade of elephant ivory and rhino horns.
And California has been ahead of the curve when it comes to this issue. Twelve states, including California, have banned the sale and trade of shark fins, joining 40 airlines, 20 major shipping companies, and seven large corporations. Support for this act is overwhelming — eight in 10 Americans support a fin ban, and over 500 U.S. businesses and organizations, including ours. Both the Professional Association of Diving Instructors and the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association have publicly endorsed this bill.
Forty-one U.S. representatives from California have co-sponsored the fin ban bill, from both parties. Nationwide, there are 239 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives and 34 in the Senate. But there is someone important missing: House Majority Leader and Bakersfield representative Kevin McCarthy. He has the authority to bring this legislation to vote on the House floor. A ban on the trade of shark fins in the U.S. would reduce the international fin trade, improve upon current enforcement capabilities and reinforce the status of the United States as a leader in shark conservation.
It’s time to do the right thing by sharks and the hundreds of jobs and businesses that rely on healthy shark populations. Ban the trade of shark fins in the U.S., Rep. McCarthy. I urge you to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.
Peggy Henrie is the co-owner and assistant instructor of Bakersfield Scuba.