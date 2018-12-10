As a certified scuba master instructor who has been diving for almost 20 years, I consider the ocean my second home. Many of the nearly 400 members of Aqua-Nut Divers club of Kern County, which I founded, share the same sentiment.
One of my proudest accomplishments throughout my diving career has been founding the Veterans Empowered Through Scuba (VETS) project, aimed at teaching scuba to disabled military veterans to provide them with the opportunity to be certified as divers and to aid them in their healing process. The ocean has given disabled veterans and me countless amazing dive experiences.
More so, my job as a dive instructor literally depends on the ocean staying healthy and vibrant. I believe most Americans share my desire to keep our oceans thriving with life – no matter which political party they claim. As a registered Republican, I hope our Congressman Kevin McCarthy will take action that will help not only me, but also the countless other Americans who depend on healthy ocean ecosystems.
There is a bill currently moving through Congress that could be a huge win for the oceans, but that needs to be passed before the end of the year, before this session of Congress runs out. The Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (H.R.1456) would ban the buying and selling of shark fins in the United States. The global demand for fins leads to the brutal practice of shark finning, cutting the fins off a shark, often still alive, and dumping its body at sea. While shark finning is illegal in U.S. waters, fins continue to be bought and sold. Similar to what the ivory trade has done to elephants, the global fin trade is one of the greatest threats to shark populations worldwide, with the fins from up to 73 million sharks entering the market every year.
A crucial key to the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act’s passage is Rep. McCarthy. As House Minority Leader, he can act as a gatekeeper to this legislation — either ensuring it moves forward to a final vote or letting it die. His support of the bill would be critical in helping its passage.
California already has its own state ban on shark fins. We were one of the first states to pass a ban in 2011, leading a movement that has since encompassed eight other states, to make 12 total. Over 645 U.S. businesses and organizations have come out publicly supporting a ban on fins, including mine. It is clear that Californians, and the majority of Americans, eight in 10 in fact, would rather have a live shark in the water than cut up in a bowl of shark fin soup.
This threat to sharks concerns me not only because I hate to see such majestic animals killed for just a small part of their body, but because my job and other Californians’ jobs depend on sharks being in our oceans. Many divers, including the disabled veterans who are part of the VETS. Project, desire to dive with sharks. A 2016 economic analysis found that shark-related dives in Florida alone generated more than $221 million in direct expenditures and fueled over 3,700 jobs. In contrast, the total U.S. shark fin export market that year was a mere $850,000. This is just one example from one state in one year. California is second behind Florida in the number of dive shops we have in our state in the entire country; imagine how many jobs and how much revenue has been generated by shark-diving across the entire country.
This bill is uniquely bi-partisan, with 260 Republican and Democrat co-sponsors in the House and has a strong chance to pass. This could be the year that the U.S. finally gets out of the shark fin trade, and Rep. McCarthy could be the California lawmaker who makes sure it happens. This is urgent; the House of Representatives has less than 10 working days left of the year, and the momentum and bipartisan support behind the bill could be derailed if the bill is not passed this year.
I urge my fellow constituents to call Rep. McCarthy and ask him to bring the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act to the House floor and to stand up for all those who depend on healthy oceans.
Eric Schimon is the founder and CEO of Aqua-Nut Divers and VETS Project. He is a master instructor at Bakersfield SCUBA and has more than 50 different dive certifications.