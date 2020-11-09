To some people, video games are an escape, a chance to just unwind and enjoy a different world. To others, it makes you roll your eyes.
However you feel about it, entire communities have formed around streaming, playing, and talking about video games using a tool called Discord. I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of these communities and even manage Discord servers for various content creators in my own personal time. It’s been a socially rewarding experience, but I would have never imagined that those experiences would have impacted my work at Bakersfield College quite like they have over the past summer and fall.
COVID-19 has drastically changed the world and it threw all of us, including students, into a situation we hardly ever imagined. Colleges across the country, like institutions everywhere, made the difficult decision to postpone events, transitioning services and making the tough move to an entirely virtual format. Because of this, students everywhere began feeling isolated and especially disconnected from “having the college experience” that gives them the opportunity to meet new people and socialize. For me, one creative solution was at our fingertips and just waiting to be started.
In short, one could think of Discord as a private chat room where people of similar interests can join to talk with each other, play games, host streaming parties and so much more. Our connection here is that we are all a part of the Bakersfield College Renegade community and we’re engaging in an online space to interact with each other. The server allows us to chat in real time using text or voice, so Renegades can simply pop in and see who is on. This digital setting simulates the experience of running into a friend in the hallways or on campus, giving them the chance to sit down and catch up. With Discord, users can find their friends and begin conversations instantly.
Bakersfield College’s Office of Student Life Discord server is a digital place designed and managed for our students, and I am continually amazed by how engaged and helpful our students are with each other and the many interests that they share in this virtual environment. It’s a true privilege to be able to provide help and resources as needed during this difficult time in a casual, comfortable and digital environment.
The success we have experienced has encouraged other student communities to explore this tool. Some of BC’s faculty members, departments and student organizations have jumped onto Discord as well. I have seen countless positive interactions from faculty members providing support for their classes, fellow students announcing worthwhile online events and just Renegades getting to know one another on a personal level. Student organizations are holding meetings, events and they’re finding BC’s Discord to even be a valuable recruitment platform. We are now even expanding the Discord to invite students to utilize the space for virtual study halls as students report missing spaces to meet and share.
On behalf of BC, I have been asked to help other colleges start their own Discord servers and it just speaks to the current need and shows that online communities can be meaningful, creating digital space for online socialization. It’s not just about video games any more.
BC’s innovative spirit has opened a lot of creative windows over the past eight months as we’ve navigated this new virtual and sometimes “stifling” environment. I commend our students for their flexibility and I’ve never been more proud to meet students where they’re at, creating a space that allows them to succeed and thrive.
Benny Balderrama is a program manager of campus center events and services at Bakersfield College.