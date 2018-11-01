As a strong supporter of Bakersfield College and a long time Renegade fan, I would like to say congratulations to the Renegade football team for its recent purchase of safer football helmets and $100,000 donation from Sequoia Paints. In addition to the new gyms, locker rooms, football turf, track, and soccer field, some of our athletes will benefit for years to come.
I do wish to thank the Bakersfield College Foundation, the Bakersfield College Student Government Association and the Bakersfield Alumni Association for their financial contributions to the Bakersfield College Renegade Cheer team on more than one occasion. When called upon, they have responded positively.
As a professor emeritus, a cheer coach for over 20 years and an alumni cheerleader, there is one group that continues to be omitted from any "athletic" benefits of a financial nature. Renegade Cheer is the only group on campus that does not receive any financial assistance from the college or athletics except in the way of travel to away football games. This group of women and men rely exclusively on their own means to raise money for uniforms, cheer camp and travel in town to any home and community events they are involved in. This can amount to anywhere from $900 to $1,300 per student.
Most of these students have to work to put themselves through school, which itself runs interference with being a part of the cheer team. It also limits their time for fundraising. This year the team had to borrow uniforms because the money could not be raised in time and the previous year's bills had not been paid off. Most athletes don't have to worry about uniforms or working. They just have to keep up their grades up and get to practice so they can play. Yet, the cheer team cheers for more than one sport and is expected to be present for many events on campus and in the community.
Another issue that has become not only a liability, but also a lack of respect, is the setup of the tartan track where the cheer team is supposed to cheer. The cheer team has been moved so far forward due to the v-shaped benches on the tartan track that they can barely be seen. In reality, the benches are a liability for tumbling and double stunting. Why not share the field the way it was originally used for the last 60 years or so? Even high school cheer teams don't have to share the track with football benches.
The BC cheer team works as hard as any other athletic team and deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. It has been a long-standing tradition. I, and several other alumni cheerleaders, experienced firsthand the lack of respect from Athletic personnel at the Homecoming game on Saturday night. Pushing the benches out even further than normal, telling the alumni to cheer in front of the current cheer team, or at least even closer to the railing, telling them not to lead cheers when the announcer was calling plays (which was constant), criticizing the cheer calling was just some of it. But did you even notice how the crowd came alive when the alumni were there and calling cheers?
If you don't want a cheer program, then perhaps you should get rid of it completely. But I can assure you, they will be missed by the college and the community. If you want Renegade Cheer to continue to represent BC and Bakersfield, then show them some respect, treat them like every other athlete and give them some financial support. If you can afford $100 per helmet for every football player, and a share of the $100,000 divided among the different sports programs, you ought to be able to support the cheer team each year in some way. Besides, they should be working out and cheering on mats for their safety, which is a lot cheaper than helmets.
Let's make all our athletes feel safe and respected!
Becki Whitson is a Bakersfield College alumna cheerleader, retired BC psychology professor, retired BC cheer coach and president of the BC Alumni Association.