In early evening of January 3, 2021, Kevin McCarthy purportedly said “I do” to the oath of allegiance required of every member of Congress prior to the start of a new Congress.
It says, “I do solemnly swear/affirm that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office of which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
In accepting election as minority speaker, he made these remarks: “As a fourth-generation valley member from California, I represent workers who rise at the dawn to go to work; who pray to God; and who raise the next generation of good, decent citizens.
“America is worth fighting for. America’s rights are worth fighting for.
“During the darkest days of the Civil War, when this nation was literally burning with division, Abraham Lincoln advised us to strive ‘to maintain the government and institutions of our fathers, to enjoy them ourselves, and to transmit them to our children and our children’s children forever.'
“He was right then and he is right now. For the sake of many generations to come, we need to succeed now.”
The significance of the Jan. 3 oath is its solemnity in requiring McCarthy to use his power to protect this country. Implicit in these words is expectation that he embody noble, high traits of character, ethics, loyalty and purpose-driven morality in performing his duties as public servant.
Since 1789, elected officials, just like millions of military personnel, have taken the oath of allegiance. Their oath binds them by personal honor in exhibiting these same traits. Fidelity to their oath in battle has resulted in the following national days of remembrance this year: VE Day, May 8; Armed Forces Day, May 21; Memorial Day, May 30; VJ Day, Sept. 2; and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Since 2012, 44 Honor Flights have carried over 1,700 Kern County veterans to visit the nation’s war memorials in Washington, D.C. Their character is emblematic of generations of citizen soldiers who committed their lives to the truth that “America is worth fighting for."
Because they and their families sacrificed to serve, then rose up at dawn to go to work, who prayed, who raised generations of good, decent citizens, McCarthy received the gift of opportunity for education, entrepreneurship and elected office.
Because they sacrificed to maintain the government and institutions of our fathers, and to transmit them to our children and our children’s children forever, McCarthy is indebted to them.
Because I sacrificed as a member of the United States Air Force from 1966 through 1970, my gut is in a perpetual state of “wrench” at McCarthy’s “faux appreciation” and portrayal of patriotic reverence for America. He sullies my service with his perversion of sincerity. For heaven’s sake man, America is American veterans.
Through his performance since Jan. 6, 2021, in protecting, concealing, encouraging and overlooking the continuing broad daylight assault on my nation’s beating heart, McCarthy has stomped on the sanctity of the oath I took in September 1966. Word by word, he has flushed away his Jan. 3 oath.
July 4, 1776, is the day the United States was born. McCarthy will celebrate and articulate love for America then. But, to quote an ancient proverb, “Where a man’s treasure is, that’s where his heart will be." His words and actions prove, McCarthy’s fealty will remain with a different birthday — June 14, 1946.
McCarthy, a 15-year political goliath, is seeking re-election Nov. 8. Expressing our oath of allegiance to July 4, gives us, Kern County voters, authority to be the David that slays goliath.