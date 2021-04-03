In May 2018, former President Donald Trump imposed the “zero-tolerance policy” which would prosecute anyone crossing or attempting to cross the southwest border illegally, including those seeking asylum in order to discourage illegal immigration. Under this policy, asylum officers were instructed to consider illegal entry, especially those who came with children, and were encouraged to criminally prosecute these families, even if they had a valid claim for asylum.
The majority of these families are fleeing violence from Central America, such as the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. These countries lead the world in murder rates. These fleeing families are seeking to escape the corruption and violence of their own country for an opportunity to live a safer life. However, instead of being given the legal right to seek asylum, these families were forcefully separated in U.S. detention centers.
The U.S. government reportedly separated 5,512 immigrant children from their parents between July 2017 to December 2019. About 2,246 of these children were under 10 years of age. Media outlets around the world displayed disturbing images of children being physically taken from the arms of their parents, to being confined in cages and crying inconsolably. Children were held in detention centers and then placed with a foster family while their parents were sent to another facility to await prosecution. The U.S. government failed to provide these children with proper medical care, food and clothing, which resulted in multiple deaths and sexual abuse. Many parents were deported back to their country of origin without the choice of reuniting with their children. This inhumane and highly reprehensible policy not only left immigrant children and parents severely traumatized, but the U.S. government failed to have a plan to reunite these families.
According to a court filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union, as of February 24, 2021, the U.S. government has been unable to locate the parents of at least 506 children who were separated at the border during the enforcement of the zero-tolerance policy.
Some of the challenges in locating these children’s parents include:
- Incomplete and outdated information about the parents that was provided to immigrant advocates by the U.S. government
- Parents living in remote rural locations in Mexico and Central America
- Parents suspicious of strangers trying to locate them years after the family separations took place.
- Also, some parents may be hiding from criminal gangs they were trying to escape when they fled to the U.S. with their children.
Although current President Biden has recently created a task force to reunite families and to keep families together, much more needs to be done.
There are currently no known laws in place to keep this inhumane act from happening again. However, the comprehensive bill called the Keep Families Together Act introduced by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018 had the potential of ensuring this would never happen again. However, it never passed.
This bill promotes family unity by prohibiting the Department of Homeland Security from separating children from their parents, except in extraordinary circumstances such as human trafficking. It requires all Customs and Border Protection agents to complete child welfare training on an annual basis and requires development of policies and procedures that would allow parents and children to locate each other and reunite if they have been separated.
However, the bill does not go over any programs that would provide supportive services to these families. The Family Case Management Program that was created by former President Obama in 2015 was ended in 2017 under the Trump administration.This program would allow families to be detained and released together. It would provide case management services that would help give them access to supportive services tailored to their needs and help them meet their legal obligations, including seeking asylum. Families that were part of this program reported to court hearings 100 percent of the time and 99 percent made it to their court appearances. This program was effective under the Obama administration and it can be effective again. This program should be restarted again and become part of the Keep Families Together Act.
This bill should be reintroduced to the Senate, but also include the Family Case Management Program so the inhumane treatment of separating children from their families does not happen ever again. Families and children deserve, regardless of their legal status, to be happy, thrive and grow healthy with their families. The ultimate social justice outcome is to have a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
Taide Melchor-Gonzales was born in Bakersfield and raised in the farm working community of Arvin. She was raised by two hardworking immigrants from Mexico who toiled the agricultural fields of Kern County to support their children. She is currently a full-time student in the master's of social work program at Cal State Bakersfield.