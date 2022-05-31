On Friday, April 29, I attended the Carbon Sequestration Symposium hosted by CSUB via zoom. Highly qualified speakers presented an, at best, philosophical approach as to mitigating a perceived increase in CO2 in our environment.
To be clear, there is no real answer or ready to build equipment that is up to the task of reducing CO2 inventories in our world's air. This was a think tank effort, nothing more, nothing less.
Today, CO2 in our air that we breath is still well below 1 percent, yet computer studies have shown that CO2 increases our inevitable unless we act in unison to end the perceived threat.
I have always understood that the interjection of any computer models is a tool used in an effort to legitimize a thorough process or an idea. If you or I have a thought or idea, that is just our opinion and will be considered as such, but a computer model, well, that is different because it must be right! It’s a computer! Thus, classic junk-in, junk-out is often the case because a computer programmer is doing the inputs.
I was disturbed by the way that our areas high school students have been brainwashed by people with whom these students have had interactions with. When I saw local students’ videos wearing masks and still dying, that floored me.
I was impressed by two speakers. The first was our own Lorelei Oviatt, director of Kern County Planning and Natural Resources. With her at the helm, her efforts have planned/developed/permitted/and finished over 150,000 acres of environmental projects in Kern County. We are lucky to have her.
The second, Bill Bartling, former inland district deputy, division of oil, gas and geothermal resources for the California Department of Conservation. Basically, Bartling said it would be extremely difficult to get any of the perceived remediation sciences permitted, much less built or insured. Yet, the year 2045, over and over was our drop-dead date (literally) throughout the symposium.
There is an answer! And yes, it is doable.
The answer is healthy forests and a lot of reforestations. For eons of time, healthy forests have consumed CO2 and continue to create a healthy air quality. Clearly, CO2 consumed by healthy forests is the one, true, proven science to ensure low levels of CO2 in our atmosphere.
As an example, deforestation south of the equator annually is greater than 10 million acres annually. The totals for the last three decades is over 178 million hectares (or 440 million acres) as per the UN Food and Ag Organization (FAO) lost to deforestation.
In America alone, from 1990 and 2000 annually, loss was 19.2 million acres. From 2000 to 2010, loss was 12.8 million acres. From 2010 to 2020, annual losses were 11.6 million acres. The total current forest acreage in United States stands at 749 million acres and shrinking. Couple that with poor forest management like here in California because of pressures brought about by environmental organizations who are responsible for weak, sick and dying forests, and we are looking at massive acreage reduction and forests that are not consuming CO2 at a peak efficiency because the forests are in poor condition.
It is important to note, that a dead tree no longer consumes CO2. Now in the process of decay, it expels CO2.
Do we already have a solution for the increase of CO2? Yes. The answer is as easy as understanding that the forests have handled the CO2 equilibrium for eons of time and we need to respect that the earth has gotten along without us for eons and will continue to do so.
By 2045, if we start replanting deforested acreage and managing existing forests, we will be fine. We don’t need electric cars. We need common sense.
As for all of you environmentalists, please note that your knight in shining armor, former President Barack Obama, just moved into an incredible home on Martha’s Vineyard at sea level. So, he obviously isn’t concerned about global warming raising the sea level and flooding his new home.
Born and raised in Bakersfield and attended local schools. Professional Agronomist, water science specialist, APCA, CCA and business owner since 1981.