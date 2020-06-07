Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 51F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.