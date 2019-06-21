Women’s March Kern County is proud to have led the many voices who pushed the Bakersfield City Council to address the glaring absence of female representation on the Measure N Oversight Committee. We want to thank the other female-led organizations who joined us: Latina Leaders of Kern County, League of Women Voters, ShePower Academy and the American Association of University Women. We also thank the Bakersfield City Council for choosing a highly qualified woman to fill a vacancy.
These funds, for the enhancement of our community safety, also got us thinking about women in policing. We know that if there are more women in all ranks of law enforcement, we can improve the police response to violence against women, we can reduce police brutality and excessive force, and we can strengthen community policing reforms.
The former chief of police in Madison, Wis., wrote, :Women in policing make a difference — a big difference — they make for a better police department. Haven’t you wondered why women police are not the ones involved in recent officer involved shootings? After all, they are usually smaller, somewhat weaker in physical strength, and yet they don’t appear to shoot suspects as often."
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, “Twenty years of exhaustive research demonstrates that women police officers utilize a style of policing that relies less on physical force, and more on communication skills that defuse potentially violent situations. Women police officers are therefore much less likely to be involved in occurrences of police brutality, and are also much more likely to effectively respond to police calls regarding violence against women, which today remain the single largest category of calls to police agencies nationwide.”
The 1992 Christopher Commission report on police brutality in the Los Angeles Police Department: “Virtually every indicator examined by the commission establishes that female LAPD officers are involved in excessive use of force at rates substantially below those of male officers.” The commission explained: “Many officers, both male and female, believe female officers are less personally challenged by defiant suspects and feel less need to deal with defiance with immediate force or confrontational language.” And a 2002 study by the National Center for Women & Policing of excessive force incidents in seven major city police departments found that “the average male officer is over eight and a half times more likely than his female counterpart to have an allegation of excessive force sustained against him … [and] two to three times more likely than the average female officer to have a citizen name him in a complaint of excessive force.”
More recent data spanning 2004 to 2014 from the Denver, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City police departments, reflect these earlier results: women are named significantly less often than their male counterparts in excessive force complaints.
Despite these significant advantages, women remain severely under-represented. Nationwide, less than 13 percent of our law enforcement officers are women. Locally, it is far worse. Women account for less than 4 percent of the Bakersfield Police Department, even less in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. These numbers are kept artificially low by widespread discriminatory hiring and selection practices, misguided recruiting and a lack of real effort to hire women, resulting in more police brutality and less effective policing.
Most policing is not adrenaline-pumping chases or hostage stand-offs. Rather, 80 to 95 percent of police work involves nonviolent, service-related activities and interactions with people in the community to solve problems. And while physical health and stamina is important, brute strength is not an indicator of an effective police officer. Instead, law enforcement academies should focus on communication skills and an individual’s ability to defuse potential violence and maintain composure in situations of conflict.
Women’s March Kern County calls upon local law enforcement agencies to designedly recruit and maintain women in all ranks of their departments. BPD has many young women in its Explorer program, but that is not enough. The recruitment, training and hiring of women by the Bakersfield Police Department would be a valuable use of Measure N funds. More women would be better for law enforcement and better for our community.
Kimberly Kirchmer and Robin Walters are the co-directors of Women's March Kern County. They can be reached at womensmarchkern@gmail.com.