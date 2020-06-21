One’s life story begins at home. A life trajectory is profoundly affected by the presence or absence of a committed father in a child’s life, whether biological or not. This sacred relationship between father and child is recognized as essential to a stable community that every country in the world designates a day each year to acknowledge and celebrate the critical role of fatherhood.
The recent pandemic and public demonstrations have shaken the entire world to its core, upending life as we know it. Commentators have proposed that we take advantage of this crisis, learn from what is transpiring, incorporate its lessons and embrace a “new normal “ that promotes positive change. I agree. In this vein, I propose fathers everywhere recommit to being good fathers.
Throughout human history, fathers have primarily been responsible for providing for families, protecting them from harm and teaching children those social and practical life skills necessary to succeed in life. Developing a work ethic, selecting good friends, learning to deal with conflict peacefully and being thoughtful in analyzing problems are some responsibilities to be taught by fathers to their offspring. These obligations never change.
Our failure as fathers to provide, protect and teach our children have consequences. As a lawyer and judge presiding over cases for more than four decades, I have witnessed firsthand this reality. When I sentence a young man, barely old enough to shave, to prison for committing a crime of violence, I ask myself, where is the father? When I render child custody and support orders to a young, unemployed mother lacking a diploma, I ask myself, where is the father? When I have to impose community service on a fifth-grader who possesses marijuana at school, invariably I ask, where is the father? When I witness a police officer choking a suspect while handcuffed in a prone position and struggling to breathe, or a young man taking advantage of a peaceful, public protest against injustice by shattering a storefront window to steal, I ask, where is the father?
To recommit to fatherhood requires dads to appreciate the strong correlation between good parenting and social dysfunction. Poverty, divorce, drug addiction, alcoholism, truancy, teen pregnancy, domestic violence, street gang participation and other social ills can be attributed, in large part, to the presence or absence of a father in a child’s life. A recommitment to good parenting requires that fathers appreciate that humans, at our core, are social animals. Our values, beliefs, attitudes, biases and self-esteem are seeded, germinate, sprout and blossom in the daily interaction between father and child. We fathers are responsible for transmitting culture to our children and the most effective means to accomplish this is to be positive role models.
Culture matters. Culture kills. Culture heals. Whether it is the culture experienced at home, in a police department, in a school setting or society at large, we need to remain vigilant of its content. We must take our obligations as role models seriously. The renowned sports icon John Wooden is quoted as saying, “The most important word in the English language is love, followed by balance.” Through our example we must teach our children to pursue a balanced life; spiritually, emotionally, physically and mentally. We must preach character, and only if necessary, use words.
To recommit requires fathers to pledge to nurture the most important relationship within the family, namely the marriage. Marital love requires discipline, self-reflection, patience, forgiveness, humility and attentiveness. Love is not an emotion but a choice. Children need to see parents use their marriage as a tool to grow personally and spiritually. We fathers need to reject the divorce culture that governs the American mindset and embrace a marriage culture, one that promotes a two-parent family. If at times a father finds the homelife “is not home sweet home,” adjust. Do not abandon your commitment to the marriage and your children. Commit to resolving conflict in a loving, creative way. Quoting Ahron Hakimi, CEO of the Kern Council of Governments, from an article published in The Californian on May 10, “Right now we have a huge opportunity to make a real difference — not in 10 years, not in 20 years, but right now ...” [“ROBERT PRICE: The post-COVID-19 workplace might continue to look a lot like your kitchen table (and other revelations from the county transportation chief)”]. I agree.
Let’s take advantage of the momentum created by the current social forces at play and recommit to being great fathers. Act now and commit to long-term change. Happy Father’s Day.
Robert Tafoya is a former family law specialist and current judge of the Kern County Superior Court.