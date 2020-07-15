As I watch TV news and read The Bakersfield Californian, it is quite evident that our city and our country seem to be faced with a lot of important challenges.
These include high crime rates, drug and alcohol addiction, poverty, homelessness, criminal justice reform, discrimination, high school dropout rates and willful disobedience in schools.
My belief is that none of these areas are the problems; they are symptoms of just one problem.
If you go to a doctor with pain on your right side, nausea and vomiting, poor appetite, fever and chills, these would be symptoms that something is wrong with you.
Would a professional doctor just give you medicine to treat your symptoms – pain pills, aspirin, etc.? No, that doctor would be guilty of malpractice. A good doctor would run tests, and if they determine you have appendicitis, they will initiate the cure by operating and removing your appendix.
For 14 years, I was a math teacher at West High School. Algebra and geometry are required for college admission because they teach students the process of problem solving. I learned and taught that there are two steps to being successful in math and life: to be able to recognize what the problem actually was and to determine and apply solutions that would lead to a correct solution.
I required my students to write two words at the top of each homework and test paper: recognition - solution
Recognition: define what the actual problem is.
One of the challenges I see in today’s world is that our political leaders, from national to local, are not going to ever correct the problems that we face. Most of them are focused on symptoms instead of the problem that is causing the symptoms.
I have a solution to suggest. Several years ago I read an outstanding book by Hyrum W. Smith titled “What Matters Most – The Power of Living Your Values." Chapter 10 is titled “What’s on Your Belief Window?"
Smith writes that when we are born, we have an invisible belief window attached to our head and it hangs in front of our face. We look at the world through it and what we see is filtered back to us through it. We place perceptions on it which we believe are absolutely true, whether they reflect reality or not. Some of these perceptions have to do with the development of our character and the values we believe in. Our self-image is greatly affected by our beliefs. Everyone has a mix of correct, incorrect and debatable beliefs on their belief window.
According to Smith, we have four basic human needs: to live, to love and be loved, to feel important and to have variety in our lives.
We can develop our beliefs from various sources: family, friends and associates, teachers, media, religious and other organizations, etc.
Our belief window exerts a powerful influence on our actions and behavior. One of the challenges is that results often take time to measure. But we can learn through the experiences of others.
All of the items that I listed above are not the problem. They are evidence that individuals have incorporated behavior based on the belief that their actions in these areas will meet one or more of their basic needs.
The beliefs on our windows set parameters for our success and happiness. What will be the results of our behavior? Will those results meet our needs over time? The key is for society to work together to help people, especially youth, to change those beliefs that are incorrect or inadequate. To incorporate actions that lead to happiness and fulfillment, not sorrow and remorse.
Remember recognition - solution.
Bob Ritchey is a former math teacher, retired real estate investment broker and founder of Win the Game of Money Institute.