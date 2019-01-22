Why did you go to Women’s March Kern County?
Well, if you walked away from this year’s event feeling like I do, then this is a question that you’re proud to answer.
Like every one of the thousands in attendance at Mill Creek on Saturday, I too had my reasons for attending.
Causes such as continuing to push for the advancement of women’s rights, transgender rights and non-binary gender rights is one prominent motivation that brought me out to our inaugural march one year ago.
However, from what I’ve discerned in the dreaded comments section of Facebook — most notably on local news media accounts — is an elephant in the room that should be addressed as we move forward.
An event such as Women’s March Kern County fosters a diverse environment that welcomes individuals from all walks of life.
Yes, this event does largely focus on harnessing the political power of diverse women and it should, because if you’ve haven’t escaped your bubble for the past two years, women’s rights continue to be legitimately threatened by ideologues clinging to antiquated values belonging to our nation’s troubled history.
Nonetheless, for those still confounded by such an event, some light reading could help you understand that the guiding principles for Women’s March are quite inclusive and include worker’s rights, civil rights, disability rights and immigrant rights, just to name a few.
Now, I’ve also observed the profound level of ignorance that compels internet commenters to pose questions such as, “Well, you already have the right to vote, so why are you marching for voting rights?”
And it is this which brings me to explain why marching and continuing to push for progress is simply the American way.
At no point in our nation’s history have we been content with just being average. So, why would someone even question the legitimacy of marching to oppose suppressive strategies such as voter ID laws that run counter to our nation’s democratic principles?
How could someone be perplexed that people march for universal healthcare when we know so many in America die every year due to not being able to afford necessary healthcare treatment?
What the Women’s March represents is a collective understanding that we as Americans are all connected in our struggles — even if you are not encumbered by the same social barriers as the individual next to you.
As I heard stories from dozens of attendees throughout the day, I was inspired to become a better person after each one.
Although it is a special experience, it is not one that requires special qualifications — it merely requires an open mind and heart.
More importantly, because of the Women’s March, I know that millions throughout our nation are not sedentarily asking, “Who will push to make us a better United States of America?”
Juan Rodriguez is a current graduate student at Cal State Bakersfield. He can be reached at ggjrodriguez@gmail.com.