With the election results of 2020 outwardly resolved and the trespassing in the Capitol past the news cycle, now what? I can verify that the combination of an invasion of the Capitol Building and/or congressional deliberations about the election circa Jan. 6 were of little importance beyond the instantaneous narrative impulse.
My evidence is that the Dow Jones was up that day, some 1 1/2 percent. Still I can’t help but wonder what may fill these pages now that Trump has left office. Our very own local Society of Trump Haters will need to find another target — I’m most confident they will. I’ll make a bold prediction; the commentaries going forward will include little mention of any improving quality of life for Americans that are not in the top 10 percent echelon.
What’s still here you ask — reality. This theme is based on a quote from author Philip K. Dick. “Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn’t go away.” This dictum is applied in this case to those people who happen to believe that President Trump was the problem, or the solution.
Trust the politics
As a point of reference, consider the last column of Charlie Reese, of the Orlando Sentential, titled, “545 vs. 300,000,000 People.” The 545 are made up of the president, Congress and the Supreme Court. Some highlights include,“If the budget is in the red, it’s because they want it in the red,” or “If the tax code is unfair, it’s because they want it unfair.” Charlie also points out nearly 50 taxes and fees, mostly federal, including the income tax, which did not exist 100 years ago (as of the column date 2008), leading to his observation that America then had the largest middle class in the world, no public debt and was the most prosperous country in the world.
A competing observation of today is the fact that the 400 richest Americans own 64 percent of the nation’s wealth. That means that approximately 330 million Americans own 36 percent. This effect was kicked into overdrive in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, incidentally a crisis that persists. The more the Federal Reserve pumped into the financial system through mega banks, the more the asset markets went up, to the benefit of the largest asset holders. This phenomenon could be seen live on TV during the COVID-19 phase of an economic system on permanent life support via soaring stock and housing markets. Bearing witness to this are small businesses being crushed for the benefit of mega corporations in real time. The picking of winners and losers by Congress and the Federal Reserve acting as the true professionals they are.
The point of this rant is whether most Americans today, conservative and progressives alike, deem the above as of less importance than the hot button issues of the day, and if so, why? Are we all being played? Perhaps the line from Upton Sinclair is helpful: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” Taking Sinclair’s line a step further, many of the current generations of Americans may understand his concept full well; but with taxpayer guaranteed pensions and free shipping for stuff, so what.
A what if
What might happen to America’s political landscape if a quorum of both red and blue states come to the conclusion that the hot button issues of the day — bathroom choice, abortions at will and you will condone it and pay for it, etc. — are of secondary importance compared to the slow, steady demise of the middle class? Said demise enabled via debt based money along with the observations of Reese above. Many will find references these days to an America heading into another civil war or revolution. If so, the revolution may be more like the French one than our American one, guillotines and all.
The igniter may be the recognition of just how much of the visible world of politics we see and hear is made for TV. Or a realization that the federal government functions at the pleasure of the above mentioned 400.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.