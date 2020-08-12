“Reach out” has to be one of the most overused phrases of 2020. Just listen and you’ll hear, “Thanks for the tip, I’ll reach out today,” or “It’s a plan, I’ll reach out to her after the meeting.” Hearing that term tossed around has grated on me, being carelessly used when the person speaking is only making casual conversation. While “reach out” has become part of our common language, making true connections with others doesn’t seem to be part of our practice.
Some 50 years ago, "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" was the debut solo single of singer Diana Ross. Written by award-winning songwriters Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, it had a catchy tune and a good message"
"Reach out and touch
Somebody's hand
Make this world a better place
If you can…."
It’s more important than ever to reach out and touch — perhaps not literally in this COVID-19 environment — but with the true intent of making a difference in the lives of children in Kern County. While we have a history of local charitable and humanitarian efforts for kids — think Assistance League, Boys and Girls Club, Friendship House, DonorsChoose, Kern Education Pledge, Ready to Start — it is proving more difficult today for people to reach out through distances created from COVID-19, and racial and political divides.
This fall our teachers will be faced with the formidable challenge of providing online instruction, in some cases to very small children, but the biggest challenge will be connecting, personalizing and differentiating the instruction in order to get to know and meet the needs of their unique learners. And classroom relationships, whether in person or virtual, are important if learning is to occur. Our local educators will be using all types of media and communication tools to forge fledgling relationships to reach and teach their students.
Parents have a similar responsibility. Connections don’t happen through closed doors and more than ever families will need to meet schools halfway. Overtures from the teachers will need to be embraced and responses given to communicate needs. Teachers are born with giving hearts and are more than ready to extend helping hands if they understand the needs. Relationships — teacher to student and student to student — are at the heart of making the connections necessary for learning and understanding to occur.
Let’s face facts, some limitations to communication are real and significant — lack of internet access, shared language, daytime supervision and trust. As we embark on this upcoming school year, we would be wise to put children first and make the efforts to build strong school-family connections. True efforts must be made by all parties involved and viable solutions must be found to overcome the barriers to communicating and learning in a virtual world. At a minimum, our students need connectivity, a device, daily access to instruction, family support, books and supplies, feedback on progress, accountability and a positive relationship with teachers and classmates.
In this COVID-19 environment, it’s easy to visualize a first responder extending a hand to heal or comfort someone in need, but harder to imagine the heroic effort it will take to see all of our students successfully learning through online instruction. People will have to go the extra mile to be available, to speak up when needed and to listen with the intent to truly understand.
Years ago, I was a lifeguard for the city of Bakersfield at the now long-gone Saunders Pool, charged with the responsibility of being ready in case someone on my watch needed me to reach out with a lifeline. Kern County, it’s time to champion the learning of our students. It’s truly time to reach out to make the world a better place, if you can.
Pam Bianchi is the retiring assistant superintendent of instructional services for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.