California Drought

Water rushes out of the Oroville Spillway at Lake Oroville on March 26 in Butte County, Calif. The California Department of Water Resources was releasing water to create room at the reservoir for anticipated snowpack melt.

 Noah Berger / AP, file

“We can’t continue this. It’s not sustainable for our community,” Coalinga City Councilman Adam Adkisson told CNN in November 2022 when drought forced his community to confront unprecedented water scarcity, and market forces all too ready to capitalize on that hardship. The city eventually paid $1.1 million to a public irrigation district on the open market for an amount of water previously costing $114,000. Water scarcity, driven by extreme weather patterns and swings, is making a necessity of life unaffordable, with repercussions for not only our communities’ livelihoods, but also our economy and food security. To respond, we need forecasting models utilizing the most updated data available.

Despite the corresponding hardships to many vulnerable communities, the state imposes water restrictions across California, and they demand the utmost water efficiency practices from businesses to reduce our aggregate water consumption. In fairness, we must also command this same level of discipline of our state agencies tasked with managing the allotments and delivery of water. However, as the state auditor’s report uncovered: In water year 2021, significant modeling errors led to the over-release of an estimated 700,000 acre-feet of water from California reservoirs. This happened because the Department of Water Resources was not required to modify its predictive water supply modeling to account for drought conditions.

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado represents the 16th Senate District, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties.