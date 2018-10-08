I am a firm supporter of the Constitution of the United States. I love this country. As a master of arts student in social work at the University of Southern California, the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings have made me think of the long-term impact they will have, not only to society, but particularly to men.
I have been deeply troubled at things I have witnessed during the hearings, but of most concern, is a person in the United States is seen as “guilty” until proven innocent, without any proof or corroborating evidence. I have heard from men who have stated things like, “I don’t even want to be alone with a woman because I do not want to be accused of something,” or “I do not feel comfortable giving a woman a compliment anymore at work for the fear of being accused of sexual harassment.”
I support all victims of sexual assault and will fight for any victim, but I also feel that men can be falsely accused. I personally know a man who was falsely accused and whose life was almost completely ruined. I feel like the #MeToo movement sends a message that we have to believe a woman just because she is a woman, and it will lead to a place where men will grow to resent women.
A few months ago, I received a private message on Facebook in response to a post that I put on my site. I was referencing the loss of chivalry from men in relationships today. This young gentleman told me that he was attending a very well know liberal university. He asked me specifically if I knew anything about a group called MGTOW – Men Going Their Own Way. I told this man that I did not, but I wanted to learn what I could about it. He let me know that he, as well as many other men on campus were a part of this group, because they were tired of women and how they were treated by women. He said that he would love to have a relationship with chivalry, but when he is nice to women, they are horrible to him.
Upon researching this group, it is primarily a group of men who are against any romantic relationship with women, especially marriage. I was at first astounded that this type of group existed, but then when I started thinking about the Kavanaugh hearings and how badly a man can be treated, before proven guilty, this group started to make more sense to me. This also made me tremendously sad for this country. Are we going to come to a place where women are angry at men all the time, and men hate and resent women, so much so they form groups to cut us out of their lives? This is not the way America is supposed to be. If we do not work on a resolution to this issue now, and work across the political and social isles, I cannot imagine where this country is headed.
I do not want it to get to a place where male business owners do not want to hire women out of fear, or where women are scared to share their stories out of fear of that it will be leaked by a member of a political party. As tough as these few weeks have been, we can use these experiences to press forward to better our country as a team.
Stefanie Daubert is a master of arts in social work student at the University of Southern California and a Bakersfield resident.