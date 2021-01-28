My only interaction with the city of Bakersfield had been mainly driving through the 99 or 5 freeways, perhaps a quick stop for some food or to fill up the gas tank. But I never really thought about living here, let alone having the responsibility to launch and coach a collegiate soccer program that had not fielded a team in 26 years.
Bakersfield College gave me the fulfilling opportunity to do just that four years ago. It was an opportunity that I snatched in a heartbeat.
Ask any coach and they will tell you that starting (in this case relaunching) a program is perhaps one of the best things to happen to them and yet the most difficult as well. Bakersfield opened its doors and arms to me as an outsider, although I was never made to feel like one.
The Bakersfield community had an immense impact in bringing men’s soccer back to BC. Twenty-six years is a long time for a community college that services a large Hispanic population to not have the one sport that is beloved by all. I’ve always viewed the responsibility to be the BC head coach as an honor and great privilege.
The community has given us so much and we always strive to repay it. The community support in these first four years has been immeasurable, as has been the trust that the local players have given as well. We strive to create a culture in which community values are displayed every single day — on the field, the classroom and when we are out and about in the community. Our young men feel the sense of responsibility as well.
One of our core program values in our team is “community.” Our young men give back to the community with various community service events throughout the year. We want to showcase the hard work Bakersfield has when we step foot onto the field and play anyone in the state. We don’t shy away from playing the best teams even if the outcome is not the desired one.
Like any new program, we have had to endure growing pains in the first few years, winning a combined seven games in two seasons. But something changed with the 2018 recruiting class — they were on a mission to put Bakersfield on the California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) men’s soccer map. That team achieved many things, not the least of which was a winning record for only the second time in school history to that point! This winning trajectory proved to the team that we were on the correct path and it was in 2019 that we brought a conference title home. It took four years to give BC men’s soccer its first conference title in school history, but the title is also shared by those first sets of teams that suffered many defeats along the way.
Along with this success, we cannot thank the community enough. Some of the players who come through our program have had opportunities to continue their athletic and academic careers at the four-year level once they are done at BC, which is an amazing outcome of the program. They branch out through many parts of the country and continue to represent this amazing community. Others stay local and continue their education. This is something that we are very proud of as an institution and program.
Bakersfield College men’s soccer is now on the map and recognized as a competitive program in the state. This community, its relentless work ethic and a desire to always prove people wrong will continue to help guide the young men who walk through the doors at Bakersfield College to great heights. Bakersfield welcomed me and I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I am living in this community and will continue to do so for many years to come.
Vayron Martinez is the head men’s soccer coach at Bakersfield College.