“The sky is falling!” yelled Chicken Little when an acorn hit his head. “Serious inflation is coming!” warns Andy Wahrenbrock in one Community Voices column after another. His concerns appear to be based on something like the following syllogism: (1) sizeable money supply increases always cause inflation; (2) inflation is the gravest evil; (3) therefore, money supply should not be significantly increased. Why does this matter? Because if he is correct, the federal government and central bank should keep their chief policy gun (monetized deficits) unloaded and do nothing in response to crises such as the 2008 financial collapse and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The money supply began exploding in response to the 2008 financial collapse and Great Recession. Yet, inflation as measured by the CPI has averaged just 1.4 percent over the past dozen years. It is less than one percent thus far in 2020.
Humans have an innate need to mitigate cognitive dissonance. For example, Karl Marx predicted the collapse of capitalism, but did not project a specific time frame. To his followers, collapse has been imminent for well more than a century. Instead, Wahrenbrock asserts that his prediction has come to pass ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The road to Ballymena," Oct. 8). He can see that substantial inflation already is here, even if economists and macroeconomic policymakers cannot. He asserts the CPI is a phony measure of inflation used by “Ph.D. economists” who get the “grand prize for statistically induced ignorance.” It is estimated by “government bean counters” who “jacked up the calculations.” If one wants a true measure of inflation, he advises, use the Chapwood Index.
Let us evaluate this claim. First, we should consider source reliability. The creator of the Chapwood Index, Ed Butowsky, is an unreliable source. In 2017, Fox News retracted a news story he allegedly played a major role in developing. The story claimed the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was an inside job. The Rich family is suing Fox News and Butowsky for damages, contending the story fueled horrible falsities about their loved one and caused emotional distress. The central point from our perspective is that Butowsky continues to insist the conspiracy theory is valid, despite lack of reliable evidence.
Second, as devotees of the scientific method, we should humbly strive to be open-minded, despite possible skepticism for a claim or its source. There is no legitimate role for arrogance, since science cannot prove any hypothesis is true. All it can do is enable us to reject the alternative hypothesis with just a small probability of being incorrect. Over time, an inference from one study is strengthened if the research community can access its assumptions, data and methods and replicate the findings. This communal process of truth-seeking occurs through publication in peer-reviewed academic journals. I found no mention of the Chapwood Index in an online search of peer-reviewed journals. It is simply something “out there” on the internet.
Third, we should value random experimental design since this method produces statistically unbiased estimates. Many of the “government bean counters” who estimate the CPI are highly experienced statisticians with advanced degrees in economics and mathematics. They use a random design and transparently inform the public of their methodology. In contrast, the Chapwood Index is constructed by Butowski asking his friends and associates how much they pay for various things. The chapwoodindex.com website is cryptic in terms of the estimation methods that are used.
Finally, we can use deductive logic to evaluate plausibility. As one critic observed, the Chapwood Index is so much an outlier that real GDP would have had to decrease by 25 percent from 2010 to 2014 for it to be an accurate measure of inflation. This obviously did not happen.
We can reject the syllogism summarized in my first paragraph, since both of its antecedents are flawed. The misery from a pandemic and economic collapse clearly dominates any possible misery from a little more inflation. And besides, money supply increases do not automatically lead to inflation in today’s economy. Let us put the Chapwood Index and inflation fears to rest and get on with further addressing serious economic needs being caused by the pandemic.
Mark Evans is an economics professor emeritus and co-director of the Center for Economic Education and Research at Cal State Bakersfield.