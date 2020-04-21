In the face of COVID-19, I have been reflecting on my journey into a field that today is gaining more attention than ever before in recent history: public health.
Right now, all eyes are on public health professionals who are on the frontlines of a war against a virus - a virus that threatens the livelihood of us all. More relevant today than ever is the necessity for all of us to understand that the public health of our community and of humankind at large depends directly on the behavior of each of us individually. It is our behavior and the way we influence the behaviors of those close to us that give us a fighting chance against this disease.
As a professor of public health science at Bakersfield College, I often meet people who are surprised to hear that before I embarked on a career in public health education, I used to be a sales and marketing professional working for the pharmaceutical industry. Very few, if any, make that transition, but in my case, being in health education seemed to be my destiny all along. I simply took the long road.
After many years in the pharmaceutical industry, I returned to school, earning a master’s degree as well as a doctorate degree in health education from the Department of Health and Behavior Studies at Columbia University, Teachers College, following in my father’s footsteps who is also an alumnus of Columbia University.
As we recognize the importance of globalization and look forward to a world population that could potentially be almost 10 billion by 2050, the crises we have experienced with HIV in the 1980s, H1N1 in 2009, Ebola in 2013 and Zika in 2016 are going to become more commonplace. Dr. Michael Osterholme, an infectious disease epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned in his 2017 book “Deadliest Enemy,” the war we will wage in the 21st century will be against disease. Three years after he published the book, we face the global pandemic COVID-19.
While COVID-19 is giving us a lot of reasons not to smile, the silver lining is that this disease is presenting to us firsthand how public health works — particularly to students in public health at Bakersfield College and across higher education institutions in the United States.
That thin silver living is that COVID-19, in a way, can help create the necessary infrastructure and planning – not only at the federal and state level, but also at the individual and family level as public health becomes the business of everyone.
As the limelight shines brightly on public health professionals in the coming months, each of us will come to know their heroic efforts in ensuring the safety of humankind. It is my hope that students will begin exploring careers in public health with a desire to help the world by pursuing careers in Epidemiology to investigate the patterns and causes of diseases, to track the origins and course of diseases like COVID-19, or a career in Health Education to inform the public on how to take precautionary measures against diseases like COVID 19.
As grim and serious as COVID-19 is, there is no better time than now to encourage young people to be engaged in public health issues and pursue careers in public health.
To all of today’s public health professionals at the front line of COVID-19, I thank you, my students thank you, the world thanks you for your dedication, passion and sacrifices you have made in these trying times.
Charles Daramola is professor of public health science at Bakersfield College.