In the Jan. 5 Community Voice piece “Can PG&E be considered a person?” is the author, Bob Schwartz, attempting to condemn PG&E for its role in the forest fires of 2017 and 2018, or is he condemning the Supreme Court for its definition of personhood in such decisions as Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and Roe v. Wade? I suspect he is more concerned about the definition of personhood rather than culpability of PG&E. Whether or not the Supreme Court defined personhood by these cases is beyond my scope, and I will leave that to the legal scholars.
However, the issue of PG&E’s culpability with respect to the risk of forest fires and their responsibility for amelioration of the damages is an issue deserving of discussion and community understanding. Political philosophy has always held that not to regulate commons will ultimately result in the destruction of the commons. Consider how over fishing of ocean species will ultimate lead to species decline and threatened extinction. Also, think of recent attempts to regulate water pumping in order to prevent complete draining of the aquifer.
All California utilities operate under strict regulations requiring maintenance of their equipment with a view to protect persons and property from a dangerous but necessary common (i.e. electricity). However, present technology is not adequate in mitigating risks associated with unusual weather events. Present regulation of the commons (electricity) holds California utilities culpable for damage even when there is no evidence of negligence. I have two issues with this. First, there is an ethical question of how you can hold an individual or association responsible for an action when there is no intent or negligence. A conviction for manslaughter is near impossible without a demonstration of negligence, and a conviction for murder requires demonstration of intent. Second, since electricity is a commons we all share, in effect we would be responsible for any mitigating damages. This will appear as higher utility prices paid by all even though the actions were committed by none. It should be noted that once the utilities have performed all required safety and maintenance requirements, the only option remains for preventing fires is to shut down the distribution system. Presently, PG&E has developed wind speed and humidity criteria for doing this, but this puts people who are dependent on electrically-operated medical devices at risk and usually takes several days to re-establish the grid.
This is a situation where government needs to step up and define new regulations in order to prevent unintended destruction of the grid. It is possible that utilities will withdraw services to rural-forested areas and that electric rates will become unaffordable if present regulations remain as is. The simple solution is to protect California utilities from liability when equipment associated fires have as their root cause acts-of-nature.
The author talks about penalizing stock holders and writes, “…generalized good as everyone would closely monitor their investing, especially avoiding corporations involved in illegal or dangerous operations. Thus all of us would benefit, living in a society that values the common good highly and not just making a profit.” This is very naive as without stockholders utilities would become government entities. This is one industry where history has clearly shown that the profit motive has produced increased efficiency. Several years ago attempts at braking up utilities by the government resulted in chaos with PG&E declaring bankruptcy and Enron embezzling billions. Efficiency comparisons with the government-run electric utility in Mexico indicate that it requires five times the number of workers to produce a kilowatt hour of electricity in Mexico compared to California.
“We the people” share a commons called electricity which is produced by private stockholder corporations and regulated by governments. Whether the corporation can be held responsible for criminal activity as a person is irrelevant. All of us ultimately pay the price. Whether we pay a higher or lower price is the question. Now with these year-round fires, the question depends on good governance by both the state and corporations. It is paramount that the citizenry pays attention and educates itself as we all are affected.
William D. Bezdek is a retired physician.