The stealth virus was so small that we couldn’t see it headed our way last fall. But its lethal contagion exploded into a global pandemic and has triggered a roaring battle between employers and their workers.
In early May, as California began Stage 2 of a gradual opening of the state’s economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that extends workers’ compensation benefits to all workers — not just first responders and healthcare providers — who are ordered back to their workplaces to do their jobs.
The order creates a “rebuttable presumption” that an employee who tests positive for COVID-19 contracted it within the course and scope of employment for purposes of workers' compensation. The employee must test positive within 14 days after performing labor or services at the workplace and at the employer’s direction.
The day of performing the labor must be on or after March 19. The presumption remains in place for 60 days following Newsom’s signing of the order, or until July 5.
“We are removing a burden for workers on the front lines, who risk their own health and safety to deliver critical services to our fellow Californians, so they can access benefits and be able to focus on their recovery,” the governor said, when signing the executive order. “Workers’ compensation is a critical piece to reopen the state and it will help workers get the care they need to get healthy, and in turn, protect public health.”
As expected, employer advocates are protesting and vowing to fight Newsom’s order, which they claim shifts the cost of a communitywide pandemic to employers.
A coalition of employers’ groups complained in a letter that Newsom’s order will force businesses to be the “safety net to mitigate the unprecedented outcomes of this natural disaster and the government’s response.”
Predicting costs that ranged from $3 billion to more than $88 billion, employer advocates said establishing a “presumptive claim” provides an unreasonable burden on struggling businesses trying to recover from weeks of closure and lost revenues.
Employers are looking to the federal government to establish a cost-sharing arrangement, or some in Congress and the Trump administration propose, indemnifying businesses from the liability of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths, altogether.
Contrary to employer complaints, Gov. Newsom’s executive order was a measured approach to a health crisis that poses a threat to workers required to respond. Since COVID-19 was classified a pandemic, these workers have included first responders – fire, police, ambulance crews – as well as “essential workers,” such as grocery clerks, transit workers and the like.
But as California opens the state to other businesses and employees are being “ordered” back to work, the risks of contracting COVID-19 have increased.
Newsom’s executive order sets limits on the responsibilities employers now are protesting:
- The presumption that a worker acquired COVID-19 at work is “rebuttable.” The employer can contend that the worker caught the disease at a location that was not the workplace. Clearly that will be a difficult argument to prove.
- A worker’s claim must address an exposure between March 19 and July 5, and the worker must test positive within 14 days after performing labor or services at the workplace. The lack of timely testing may present a hurdle to meeting that deadline.
- The “presumption” only applies to employees who perform their duties in the workplace. In other words, employees who work remotely, or at home, do not qualify. Employers should consider this when they decide which employees and how many should resume working onsite as the pandemic continues to rage.
- Employers who take aggressive steps to protect workers from contracting the disease will have less need to pay workers' compensation benefits. These aggressive steps should include providing necessary protective equipment, arranging work schedules to maintain social distancing, and training workers to practice hygiene that will minimize contacts.
- With more than 30 million Americans filing for unemployment, employers already are paying less in workers' compensation insurance premiums for smaller staffs. Likely that cost savings can offset the cost of paying COVID-19 workers' compensation benefits.
America and its businesses are asking a lot of its workers in the effort to reopen state and local economies. President Trump called these workers warriors. Indeed, they are.
But America does not leave its fallen warriors abandoned on the battlefield. Gov. Newsom’s executive order recognizes the sacrifice and risk workers are taking to help the rest of us “return to normal.”
Timothy Bartell is an attorney and partner at Berry, Smith & Bartell located in Bakersfield and Fresno. He represents injured workers in the Central Valley.